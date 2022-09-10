First Look at Jude Law In New Star Wars Disney+ Show

One of the latest editions to Disney+'s rapidly growing Star Wars universe is Skeleton Crew.

The upcoming series is promising to offer a unique perspective of a galaxy far, far away. The main plot of the show will follow a group of children that get lost in space. Captain Marvel's Jude Law is set to lead the cast in an undisclosed role.

Besides Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts on board, not much has been revealed about the series, until now.

First Look at Jude Law in Star Wars

At Lucasfilm's D23 panel, the first look at Jude Law in Skeleton Crew was revealed.

Lucasfilm

Skeleton Crew is directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and will be set around a group of kids during the New Republic era.

Jude Law's Role in Skeleton Crew

Before it was officially announced, it was rumored that Lucasfilm was working on a Stranger Things-esque series.

Skeleton Crew quickly answered that rumor, and now, audiences will have to wait and see what this show is truly about.

Jude Law will clearly be the focal adult character of the show, possibly giving assistance to the lost children.

Continuing off of the Stranger Things comparison, it'll be interesting to see if Law plays a Jim Hopper role. He could be an authority figure but join the main characters on their journey.

This glimpse is the first step in the right direction to learning more about this upcoming space adventure series.

Skeleton Crew is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023.