A new release window for Skeleton Crew was revealed.

The Jude Law-led show on Disney+ is expected to drop at some point in 2023, but a more concrete date isn't known.

Skeleton Crew will follow a group of four kids who "make a mysterious discovery" that leads them to "get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

The series hired big-time directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert to direct at least one episode. If those names seem unfamiliar, they're the duo that helmed Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards.

Now, fans know a more precise timeframe for when the project will be released.

Skeleton Crew Gets a New Release Window

Jaleel White, who plays a pirate in the upcoming Star Wars streaming show Skeleton Crew, shared when the anticipated project will debut.

While speaking to Sportsnet, White revealed that the Disney+ series is set to release in November or December:

“…Yeah, [Skeleton Crew’s] coming out in November/December, and it’s part of the Star Wars universe.”

Previously, the series was expected to drop at an unspecified point in 2023 or early 2024.

Skeleton Crew Arrives by the End of the Year

With Ahsoka set to drop in August, fans were becoming worried that Skeleton Crew might not make it out in time for 2023. This is especially considering how Disney is looking to slow down its content output for the streaming service in hopes of improving quality over quantity.

Hopefully, Lucasfilm doesn't pull the same move it did with The Book of Boba Fett and release Jude Law's show on the last day of the year—which would hardly count as a 2023 debut.

Not many details are known about the series, but a recent teaser from Star Wars Celebration showcased the main character's suburban-type town while also confirming the return of The Mandalorian's Vane, a pirate who played a part in Season 3. There was even footage suggesting that Jude Law's character might be a former Jedi.

Skeleton Crew is expected to hit Disney+ at some point later this year.