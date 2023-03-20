Star Wars Hires 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Directors for New Project (Report)

After their Oscar-winning directing effort on last year's Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Daniels are seemingly set to join Star Wars Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew.

The upcoming streaming series stars Jude Law (who fans may know from Captain Marvel) and has been described as 'Stranger Things in space.'

The project is currently in the midst of production; however, no solid release timing has been made public for the title.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts headlines the creative team behind Skeleton Crew, and as the series inches closer to a Disney+ debut, fans are getting more and more info coming from the show.

The Daniels Jump into Star Wars

Star Wars

As reported by One Take News (OTN), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directing duo behind the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, will direct at least one episode of Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

OTN wrote that Lucasfilm declined to comment on the report but multiple sources have told the outlet that the directing team has joined the project.

This news comes as Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director.

How the Daniels Will Shape Skeleton Crew

As the Daniels quickly become one of the hottest names in Hollywood, it is exciting for Lucasfilm to cash in on that goodwill and bring them in for a project.

And the directing duo must like what they have seen from Skeleton Crew because they are not ones to just jump on a project because of a name like Star Wars. Kwan and Scheinert actually turned down Disney+'s Loki when Season 1 was in development, instead choosing to work on their Multiversal masterpiece, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

But what can audiences expect from the pair's work in the galaxy far, far away? Well, surely Skeleton Crew will not be the jaunt across the Multiverse the Daniels' latest was, but there will be some common ground.

The duo's calling card has been taking these abstract and bizarre stories and bringing them down to a human level.

Whether it was using the Multiverse to tell a story about cross-generational expectations and family in Everything Everywhere, or using a farting dead man as a deep look at self-delusion and social norms in Swiss Army Man, as weird as a Daniels project can get it comes back to very human elements.

So, with the 'Stranger Things in space' vibe of Skeleton Screw, the pair will seemingly be right at home, telling a crazy sci-fi tale with this group of young teens at its core all within the Star Wars canon.

Right now there is no official release date for Skeleton Crew, but can likely be expected to hit Disney+ in either late 2023 or early 2024.