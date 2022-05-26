Captain Marvel's Jude Law Joins Star Wars Disney+ Show

Disney+ has allowed the Star Wars universe to expand greatly and rapidly across a number of time periods, but most notably in the time between the original and sequel trilogies. Led by Iron Man's Jon Favreau and The Clone Wars' Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm has explored the post-Return of the Jedi era in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The future is already looking bright for the MandoVerse with Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic continuing to expand upon that timeframe in the coming years. Another Marvel filmmaker will soon join Favreau in his corner of the Star Wars universe as Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts creates his own Disney+ series, codenamed Grammar Rodeo.

Up until now, Lucasfilm has not yet officially revealed the project which will be executive produced by Jon Watts and written by Homecoming writer Chris Ford. The Disney+ series recently sent out a casting call in the search of young talent, aged between 11 and 12, for a coming-of-age adventure in the post-Return of the Jedi era.

As Disney and Lucasfilm continue to hunt for newcomer actors, a British veteran actor has signed onto the project.

Jude Law Joins Star Wars Disney+ Series

Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law has been cast in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - a Disney+ series from Jon Watts, Chris Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni.

Lucasfilm

Skeleton Crew will star a cast of kids and take place after Return of the Jedi in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will premiere on Disney+ in 2023, as reported from Star Wars Celebration.

Jon Watts' Star Wars Series Makes Progress

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has already been described as a coming-of-age adventure featuring a young pre-teen cast. Jude Law will presumably serve as the leading adult figure of the Disney+ series, either as a mentor figure or perhaps as the main antagonist.

An intriguing route for the series to follow could be to introduce these kids as a new generation of force sensitives, potentially opening the doors for Law to serve as a more experienced Jedi figure. After all, Jon Watts has demonstrated his experience in telling a coming-of-age tale with Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, making him the perfect candidate for this job.

With Law signed on and the search underway for four young actors to lead the project, which will premiere on Disney+ in 2023, filming ought to begin on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew in the coming months for a debut late next year.