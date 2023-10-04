Ahsoka's Dathomir Reveal Just Made Star Wars History

Thrawn and his coven of witches headed for Dathomir at the end of the Ahsoka finale, making history for the Star Wars franchise.

After eight episodes and a hop, skip, and jump into a whole new galaxy, Ahsoka is finally over (at least for now).

The latest Dave Filoni Star Wars series for Disney+ saw Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi uncover the whereabouts of the dastardly Thrawn, a mysterious Grand Admiral formerly of the Empire who disappeared alongside Jedi Ezra Bridger to close out Star Wars Rebels.

Now the Star Wars series has left fans with a bit of a cliffhanger ending, as Thrawn has made it back to the galaxy he once called home, with a plan to bring the Empire back to its former glory.

Ahsoka's Dathomir Explained

The tail-end of Ahsoka Season 1 saw Lars Mikkelsen's villainous Grand Admiral headed for Dathomir, the home planet of the famed Nightsisters of Star Wars lore.

While the planet has been seen in various forms of Star Wars media, including appearances in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the Star Wars Jedi video game series, it has never appeared in live-action until now, making this glimpse in the Ahsoka finale a historic first for the blood-red planet.

This came after a high-stakes chase where Thrawn escaped from his intergalactic confines, jumping into hyperspace to begin his preparations to bring the Empire back to power.

Throughout Ahsoka, the Rebels big bad was seen working closely with several powerful Nightsisters known as the Great Mothers. The sorceresses seemingly provided Thrawn with undead Stormtroopers (which are called Night Troopers) to round out his regiments and were the ones to reach out to fellow Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth to seek out a way to get them home.

While Thrawn promised he would get the Nightsisters back to their homeworld, he made good on his promise to close out the Disney+ series.

It remains unknown why exactly the militaristic mastermind would want to set up operations on Dathomir, but there are a few hints at what it could mean for his plan going forward.

Dathomir has long been known to harbor great power from the Dark Side of the Force - Being the homeworld of the hulking Savage Opress and Sith Lord Darth Maul.

The planet is inhabited by various Force-wielding clans with the Dathomirian Nightbrothers and Nightsisters making up most of its population. The Nightsisters rule in Dathomir society, with the Brothers only being kept around for breeding purposes, and the Sisters possessing high-level magic abilities.

It is also out of the eye of the New Republic, making it a great place to gather resources before Thrawn executes his plan to overthrow the new governing regime.

Nothing official on the matter has been confirmed, but it looks as though fans will be seeing the iconic Star Wars planet in live-action for the first time in either Ahsoka Season 2 or one of the other upcoming MandoVerse projects, as Thrawn builds up his undead army for an all-out assault on the galaxy.

Where Will Dathomir Appear Next?

As it stands, Ahsoka Season 2 has not yet been confirmed, and that feels like the most logical place this Dathomir storyline could be picked up next.

Following the debut of the Season 1 finale, Deadline was quick to report that "Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, but nothing is locked yet."

This comes after several potential teases for a sophomore effort for the streaming series, including one leading into the "season finale" of the show's debut run.

If Ahsoka does not get the Season 2 greenlight, there are a few other places this narrative thread could be pulled upon further.

Of course, at the far end of the spectrum is Dave Filoni's MandoVerse movie. The film is set to bring an end to this current era of Disney+ Star Wars storytelling and will feature Thrawn as the main big bad.

If the Dathomir plot does not spring back up before then, then it is all but confirmed to be brought up in Filoni's big-screen crossover.

Then there's also the possibility Thrawn and Dathomir play into the next season of The Mandalorian. Season 4 of the hit series is written already, so this could all be part of the grand Filoni plan.

Right now, it remains to be seen when Thrawn, the Great Mothers, and Dathomir will pop up next, but when they do, fans can rest assured it will have major implications for the future of the franchise.

