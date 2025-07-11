Ahsoka Season 2: All 10 Heroes & Villains Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Seven Force-sensitive characters within the Star Wars universe have been confirmed to appear in Ahsoka Season 2, with some being amongst the most powerful entities in the galaxy and others possessing only a small fraction of that. Not much has been revealed about the sophomore season of the Star Wars Disney+ show, but fans do know some of the characters that will be appearing.

As of writing, Ahsoka Season 2 is in the midst of production. In April 2025, Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson shared a behind-the-scenes photo with fans, confirming that the upcoming season had officially begun filming. Season 2 does not have a set release date at this point in its development, but many expect it to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Ranking Every Force User in Ahsoka Season 2 by Power Level

Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Anakin Skywalker will be returning in Ahsoka Season 2 and is always going to be at the top of any list that ranks characters based on how powerful they are. Being the Chosen One, he was manifested through the Force in Star Wars' version of an immaculate conception, meaning that he stands above everyone.

If Anakin had been able to unlock his full potential, he would have undoubtedly and undisputedly become the most powerful entity the galaxy had ever seen. However, now that he is one with the Force and has access to the World Between Worlds, he may finally be at his full power.

The Father

Lucasfilm

The Father is the only character in Star Wars canon that one could argue is more powerful than Anakin Skywalker. When Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka ventured to Mortis, the Father proved to be an embodiment of balance in the Force. There is no question that he is the most powerful of the three Mortis gods, and, when Anakin is not at full power, he is probably more powerful than the Chosen One himself.

As mentioned, though, Anakin may be at his full power and potential in Ahsoka. Assuming that he is, he surpasses the Father without question, but that doesn't mean that he is much more powerful than the Father. Instead, the Father and Anakin are quite similar in terms of power level, but Anakin still has to be given the edge.

Considering Baylan Skoll was being called to some kind of higher power on Peridea and then appeared standing on a statue of the Father, the show teased that the Father would be appearing and would be incredibly powerful in Season 2.

The Son & The Daughter

Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni essentially confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 that the Mortis gods would appear in Ahsoka Season 2. At the very least, he teased that they would be involved in some way. If the Daughter doesn't show up, that wouldn't be much of a surprise considering her soul and/or spirit basically lives inside Ahsoka, but the Son would have no reason not to appear.

The Son and the Daughter are only slightly less powerful than the Father. Being Mortis gods, they exist in an entirely different realm than the galaxy where Star Wars takes place. The Son is the embodiment of the Dark Side, while the Daughter represents the Light Side. As seen in the Mortis arc of The Clone Wars, both characters possess great power. However, they are still no match for Anakin or the Father.

Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

Baylan Skoll and Ahsoka Tano are very similar in terms of power level, but, due to their one-on-one interactions, the upper hand has to be given to Baylan. When Baylan and Ahsoka came face-to-face on Seatos, Baylan defeated her without much trouble. Ahsoka needs to be given a bit of grace for that fight since her thoughts were rather clouded, but he still defeated her.

However, when the two met again on Peridea in Episode 7, Ahsoka still could not defeat Baylan in combat. Ahsoka has bested characters such as Maul and handily defeated multiple Inquisitors. One could even say that she and Darth Vader came to a draw in their Rebels encounter, proving that she is very powerful.

So, even though Ahsoka has a great resume, Baylan still defeated her twice, with one of those coming even after her experience with Anakin in the World Between Worlds. In Season 2, many will be interested to see if Ahsoka and Baylan meet again, or if Baylan will face off against any other characters to help gauge just how powerful he is.

Ahsoka

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka is one of the most fleshed-out characters in the galaxy far, far away, so fans have a pretty good idea of exactly how powerful she is. In the early episodes of Ahsoka, it was fairly clear that she was around the same level as in Rebels, but, as the series progressed (specifically after she received her final bit of training from Anakin in the World Between Worlds), Ahsoka became even more powerful.

Even though Ahsoka is one of the most powerful Force users in her self-titled Disney+ series, she is nowhere near characters such as Anakin Skywalker and the Mortis gods. Even though she can hold her own better than most, it is safe to say that Ahsoka is closer to a Jedi youngling in terms of power than she is to Anakin or the Mortis gods. And that is not at all a dig at Ahsoka, but rather more evidence of just how powerful Anakin and the Mortis gods truly are.

Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Ezra Bridger is a character Star Wars fans have literally been able to watch grow up through Rebels and Ahsoka. By the end of Ahsoka Season 1, it is safe to say that Ezra is a fairly powerful Jedi. In Rebels, his maturity helped his power grow, but it seems as though it hasn't progressed much since he and Thrawn were blasted off to Peridea.

However, it is safe to say that Ezra is more powerful than the remaining Force users that will be appearing in Ahsoka Season 2, but he is absolutely nowhere near Ahsoka in terms of power.

Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Shin Hati will return in Ahsoka Season 2, as she is still on Peridea but was somewhat abandoned by Baylan Skoll. Compared to the show's other Force-sensitive users, Shin is closer to the bottom of the list than the top in terms of how powerful she is.

It is safe to say that Shin is not as powerful as Ezra, but she is more powerful than Sabine, as she has been trained in the Jedi arts by Baylan for many years. Shin defeated Sabine early on in Ahsoka Season 1 and would have likely defeated Sabine again on Peridea if it had been a fair one-on-one fight.

Jacen Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Jacen Syndulla may be young in age, but Ahsoka Season 1 teased that he has the potential to grow up to be a powerful Force user. Being the son of Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla, Jacen has natural Force abilities. He was able to sense Ahsoka after she had seemingly disappeared on Seatos, and that was without any training at all.

Jacen's Season 2 role has not been confirmed, but fans could see him grow even more powerful. If he appears in future projects (which he likely will), it is possible that, with proper training, he could become extremely powerful. However, as of Ahsoka Season 2, he still has a long way to go.

Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren is an interesting character because she does not seem to be fully Force-sensitive like other characters are. Sabine should probably be more closely compared to someone like Chirrut Îmwe from Rogue One. Chirrut Îmwe wasn't Force-sensitive in the traditional way, but was so spiritual and connected with the Force because of his beliefs that he could almost unintentionally use the Force to protect himself and help it carry out its will.

Sabine appeared in a similar manner to Chirrut Îmwe in Ahsoka Season 1. Even though she could slightly feel the Force, Ahsoka tried to teach her to hone her abilities, but she is not on the same level as a normal Jedi Padawan or Youngling. The easiest explanation is that Sabine probably has some kind of Midichlorian count, but it is not high at all. So, compared to others, she is not very powerful, but is still connected to the Force.