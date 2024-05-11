Ahsoka Season 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Ahsoka Season 2 was officially confirmed to be on the way at Lucasfilm, so fans are wondering when it will be released and who will make up the cast.

Season 1 of Ahsoka was a hit for Disney and Lucasfilm when it debuted on the Disney+ streaming service in late 2023.

When Season 1 ended, many asked whether the Rosario Dawson-led series would be renewed for a second installment for many different reasons such as viewership, the way Season 1 ended, and the passing of Ray Stevenson (who played Baylan Skoll).

When Will Ahsoka Season 2 Release?

Lucasfilm officially announced in January 2024 that Ahsoka Season 2 was in development with creator Dave Filoni returning to lead the creative duties.

Although Season 2 was officially announced by Lucasfilm, no release date has been given as of writing.

However, it was confirmed that Dave Filoni's upcoming feature film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, will be released on May 22, 2026.

It still is not clear as to what the movie will include, whether it will take the place of The Mandalorian Season 4, or if it will include any of the other Mandoverse characters and/or storylines.

In a narrative sense, it does not matter what will happen in that movie, seeing as how Ahsoka and Sabine Wren are still on Peridea in an entirely new galaxy.

However, since Filoni will be directing the film and will also be extremely hands-on with Ahsoka Season 2, he likely won't be able to work on them at the same time.

Although it has not been confirmed, it is likely that Ahsoka Season 2 will still be released before The Mandalorian & Grogu.

It is important to note that production has still not started on the show, so fans shouldn't expect to see it in 2024, but it is possible that the new installment could be released sometime in 2025 (likely later in the year).

If so, it will likely be the last Disney+ project to be released before The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Who Is Cast in Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 1 included many members of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels, as well as many other characters, both new and established.

Seeing as how Ahsoka, Sabine, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati are still on Peridea, the cast of Season 2 could be rather small.

Ezra made his way back to the main Star Wars galaxy along with Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Witches of Dathomir, so, if Season 2 takes place exclusively on Peridea (which is entirely possible), they won't have a role in it.

It is also important to remember that Morgan Elsbeth perished at the end of Season 1, so she will likely not return in Season 2 at all.

So, considering, fans can expect to see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2, and she will likely be joined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who will continue to play the role of Sabine Wren.

Unfortunately, due to Ray Stevenson's tragic passing, the character of Baylan Skoll will have to be recast. It is unclear if Baylan will even be a part of Season 2, but, seeing as how Season 1 ended by teasing he heard a calling from someone or something of a much greater power, it would be difficult not to include the character.

It is still possible that Ahsoka and Sabine could escape Peridea and get back to the main Star Wars galaxy.

If that does happen, then actors such as Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who played Hera Syndulla) will likely appear in Season 2 as well.

Winstead did admit to knowing a "little" about Season 2 before it was confirmed, teasing that she would have some role in it if she wasn't completely kept in the dark:

"So I can say that I genuinely know very little, but that is a very exciting press release and I’m really happy to hear that it’s being talked about."

So, although the cast has not yet been confirmed for Ahsoka Season 2, here are all of the actors and their respective characters that will likely appear in some capacity:

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Sabine Wren

Ivanna Sakhno - Shin Hati

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfandi - Ezra Bridger

Lars Mikkelsen - Grand Admiral Thrawn

David Tennant - Huyang

Genevieve O'Reilly - Mon Mothma

What Will Happen in Ahsoka Season 2?

Disney+

Since Ahsoka Season 1 finally introduced an entirely new galaxy that Ahsoka and Sabine are still in, it is reasonable to expect that at least a good portion of Season 2 will take place there.

At the end of Season 1, Baylan was called by something or someone, which is why he left Shin Hati behind. The person, creature, or being that called him could be anything or anyone, but it was no accident that he stood on a statue of the Father from Mortis (read more about Ahsoka's finale statue here), teasing that they would have something to do with Peridea and the upcoming season.

It is possible that Abeloth (once the Mother) could be trapped on Peridea and that she is the one calling to Baylan.

If he does seek her out in Season 2 and ends up releasing her, fans could see Ahsoka and Sabine united with Shin Hati to save Baylan. It could even lead to Baylan joining forces with them too, which would showcase four powerful Force users in an all-out war against one of the universe's most powerful entities.

Season 2 could also see the continuation of Grand Admiral Thrawn's story and his lust to conquer the New Republic and bring back the Empire.

If so, Season 2 of Ahsoka will likely be a direct lead-in to The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be released on May 22, 2026.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+, and Season 2 is in development.

