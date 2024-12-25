The Mandalorian Season 4 Gets Promising Release Update (Report)

Over a year and a half has passed since The Mandalorian's last season hit Disney+, and Season 4 just got a promising release update.

The Mandalorian Season 4's fate was uncertain when Lucasfilm announced The Mandalorian & Grogu as a theatrical release set for May 22, 2026, directed and written by series creator Jon Favreau.

A New Hope for The Mandalorian Season 4

According to a report from The InSneider, The Mandalorian Season 4 may not be dead at Disney+. He noted that the follow-up remains "in development" for streaming, but The Mandalorian & Grogu will "arrive first" in theaters.

The InSneider's claim contradicts a report from The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024, which indicated Disney decided to "pivot" to The Mandalorian & Grogu "instead of a fourth season."

In January 2024, The Hollywood Reporter offered a discouraging update on The Mandalorian Season 4, stating plans shifted to prioritize the movie during the 2023 Hollywood strikes even though "the scripts had all been written."

Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Ever Happen?

The Mandalorian Season 4 appears to be on the back-burner at Disney and Lucasfilm, with the focus locked on The Mandalorian & Grogu until that movie comes to theaters now that production has wrapped.

The future of Din Djarin and his "Baby Yoda" companion beyond the theatrical outing may not be decided until after their big-screen debut releases.

Suppose Star Wars' long-awaited return to theaters becomes a box office juggernaut and grosses huge numbers. In that case, fans should expect Disney to prioritize continuing that story in sequels and leave the Disney+ series behind.

But should The Mandalorian & Grogu disappoint at the box office, Lucasfilm will presumably take the titular leads back to where they began and found success on Disney+, pushing forward with Season 4.

It's unclear whether the story being told in The Mandalorian & Grogu is the same one once planned in the Season 4 scripts or if this marks a brand-new story from Jon Favreau that could be set before those episodes.

Regardless, the MandoVerse is far from over. Disney+ is exploring the same era of the Star Wars timeline in Skeleton Crew and will do so again with Ahsoka Season 2 (projected for a Summer 2026 release).

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.