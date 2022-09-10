First Ironheart Disney+ Trailer Released at Disney D23

With Robert Downey Jr.'s departure from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, a hole has been left behind for a hero donning a suit of armor to fill.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer premiered, featuring Riri Williams aka Ironheart, a suit-building teenager that is fairly new to comic books; she first appeared in 2016's Invincible Iron Man Vol. 2 #7.

Following Black Panther 2, Riri will be getting her own titular Disney+ series, which will expand the MCU's growing roster of young heroes including Peter Parker, Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan. Now, at Disney's D23 event, Marvel seems ready to show the world what Ironheart will be all about.

First Ironheart Trailer Shown

Marvel Studios

The first look at the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart was shown at Marvel Studios' D23 convention.

According to Empire Magazine, "Anthony Ramos is looking villainous, Alden Ehrenheich gets a brief fist bump from Riri Williams, and Jim Rash also features, potentially as Riri’s professor at MIT."

Ramos plays The Hood in Ironheart, the lead antagonist. The DisInsider added that there were "some really cool action sequences" also shown.

Dominique Thorne will first make her MCU debut as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November.

The Suits Are Back

Marvel fans won't have to wait long to get another Iron-themed hero taking down villains again.

Multiple mentions of Ramos' The Hood is a promising sign for fans wanting a season-long villain.

It will be fascinating to see how Black Panther 2 sets up this new MCU adventure. Many fans may be slow to warm on a new Iron Man-esque hero.

A wise strategy in the past has been introducing new characters in a larger project, then getting a future project where they are the star.

Wakanda Forever will be seen by a lot of eyes this Fall; if Riri Williams is a hit, then Ironheart could be another grand success for Disney+.