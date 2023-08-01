Marvel Just Broke a Big Disney+ Record With the MCU's Latest Trailer

The new trailer for Loki Season 2 just set a new record among other MCU Disney+ shows.

The first look at Tom Hiddleston's second Disney+ series reintroduced fans to the TVA, Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson's Mobius, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, and the first look at Ke Huy Quan's OB.

The highly-received first season is a staple of Marvel's live-action series on Disney+, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks only behind Ms. Marvel.

Loki Season 2 Trailer Sets New Record

Marvel

According to Deadline, Loki Season 2's official trailer has gathered 80 million views and secured the title of the most-watched online trailer debut for any series on Disney+ within 24 hours of release.

Marvel's 2022 series She-HulK: Attorney at Law brought in a monster 78 million views in its first 24 hours. Disney+'s WandaVision and Obi-Wan Kenobi brought in 53 million and 58 million during that same time period, respectively.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider drew a massive 125 million views after releasing during Super Bowl LV.

On a smaller scale, the teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3 garnered 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours after premiering during an NFL wildcard playoff game.

Loki Season 1 remains the most watched MCU Disney+ series, bringing in a record 2.5 million U.S. households in the first five days of release.

Also, Loki's fresh Season 2 trailer reportedly drummed up plenty of conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter), about 90% of it being positive.

How Big Will Loki Season 2's Premiere Be?

Despite Jonathan Majors' (who portrays Kang the Conqueror in the MCU) ongoing legal troubles, the new trailer did show off the villain.

The actor's involvement in the series quickly became a dark cloud looming over Season 2 since he was initially arrested on March 25.

However, that likely won't keep too many potential viewers away when the series arrives. If this new trailer viewership record is any indication, Loki is still incredibly popular and highly anticipated among fans.

As seen in the fresh footage, a new problem has been introduced: time-slipping.

Hitting the ground running after a jaw-dropping finale to the first season, Mobius and Loki appear to have their plates full to begin this season.

Loki Season 2 begins streaming on October 6, exclusively on Disney+