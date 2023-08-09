New Loki Season 2 Clip Spoils How Sylvie Reunites With Loki

After their disagreement at the end of time itself in the Loki Season 1 finale on Disney+, McDonald's spoiled how Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie reunite in the upcoming new season.

The last time the two were in a room together, Loki tried convincing Sylvie that she shouldn't kill Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains. Needless to say, he failed and got pushed back into the TVA.

Fans are still wondering what the next step will be for the two of them—though everyone knows that Sylvie will play a notable role in Loki's Season 2. One of the character's new costumes was even shown off at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

How Loki Reunites With Sylvie

On X (formerly known as Twitter), McDonald's revealed new footage from Loki Season 2 that showed Tom Hiddleston's Loki reuniting with Sylvie in an old McDonald's.

The moment is brief, but it sees a dapper Loki tepidly approaching Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie at the iconic restaurant.

Marvel Studios

Sylvie is dressed up in a McDonald's uniform and seems to recognize Hiddleston fairly quickly.

Marvel Studios

The real-life company also included a fun image of its golden arches with a "Variants Served" tagline underneath it.

Marvel

The clip can be seen below:

What to Expect From Loki Season 2

So how exactly do the two end up in a McDonald's in the past? Who knows, but Loki looks to be there specifically for Sylvie, and she's clearly surprised by his arrival.

It's difficult to extrapolate any further details, but it seems clear that Mobius and Loki will end up needing to find Sylvie for some reason or another.

Fans are excited for more answers, as proven by how the trailer for the show's upcoming second season garnered 80 million views within the first 24 hours of release.

The teaser gave audiences plenty of glimpses of all the crazy stuff heading their way. Ke Huy Quan's character was finally revealed and Loki's horrific timeslipping was shown off. There are also plenty of Kang teases, a very large Miss Minutes, and more.

Sylvie and Loki can even be seen reunited toward the end of the trailer, but it remains unclear what the two will be up to. Will Sylvie be feeling guilt for killing He Who Remains?

Hopefully, by the end of this second season, both of the two characters will be on better terms than they were—unless their story never had a happy ending planned.

Loki Season 2 premieres on October 6.