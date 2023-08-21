A producer for Loki Season 2 just revealed what Sylvie did after killing Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains at the end of Season 1.

Since the moment Sylvie killed Majors' mysterious villain in the finale, fans wondered what became of her.

Shortly after the finale aired, Sylvie actress Sophia Di Martino teased that her character would be "left questioning everything," even harboring some guilt.

Some of the mystery of what's next for Sylvie was answered recently when a new clip revealed Tom Hiddleston's Loki reuniting with her at a 1980s McDonald's. In traditional Marvel fashion, no further details were offered up as to why she was not only hanging around the fast food restaurant but instead working there.

What Sylvie Did After Killing He Who Remains

Marvel

In a new interview with Fast Company, Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright shared what Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie did right after killing He Who Remains in Season 1.

Wright revealed a conversation he had with the actress back when they were filming the sixth episode, where, after pointing out that Sylvie's mission was "all-consuming and [she was] not thinking about what comes next," he had one big question, "Where is she going to go [next]?:"

“This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission and the classic trope of those stories is that it’s all-consuming and she’s not thinking about what comes next... Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?”

Di Martino's answer though was, “She’d probably be pretty hungry.”

Wright explained, they were looking for something Sylvie "would never have experienced," so the "novelty of [her] walking into a 1980s McDonald's" seemed like the best move for her after killing He Who Remains:

“When we stayed in the view of character, this woman who went on the run as a child, had been running through time, a fugitive of time, living in apocalypses, never being able to relax or slow down, the novelty of walking into a 1980s McDonald’s looked appealing... You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a kid’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that.”

Marvel Studios' partnership with McDonald's actually happened in reverse of the usual order—the restaurant in 1982 was written into the script before the team officially reached out to the fast food chain.

The executive producer joked that initially, he worried that McDonald's would think they were doing "something ironic or [making] fun of them:"

“I was worried that McDonald’s would think we wanted to do something ironic or make fun of them... But we were selling an earnest story, a love letter to nostalgia through a character’s eyes who will see all of the novelty and joy of it.”

Sylvie's Response to Guilt Is McDonald's

It makes perfect sense that Sylvie would be rather aimless after killing He Who Remains.

She was probably also overwhelmed by the big nagging question, did she make the right choice? Or was Tom Hiddleston's Loki correct in his stance against killing the mysterious man at the end of time?

Clearly, she needed something more mundane to rinse down the universe-ending stakes.

But can Loki convince her to get back into the fight? After all, He Who Remains obviously isn't the last Kang Variant the duo will see.

Victor Timely was already confirmed to appear in Season 2 thanks to the post-credits tag of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and there'll undoubtedly be more to follow.

Though, it's unclear how Marvel Studios is handling the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors outside of the role and if they will try to adjust anything before Loki premieres.

Loki Season 2 hits Disney+ on October 6.