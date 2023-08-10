Disney Confirms Plan to Release Jonathan Majors Movie Amid Controversy

Even while Jonathan Majors remains entangled in legal controversy, he still has a movie that will be released later this year under Disney's watch.

Since first being arrested on assault charges in March 2023, Majors' image and career have taken a huge hit, with the actor being removed from multiple projects and having his future work put into jeopardy.

After starring as the primary antagonist in Michael B. Jordan's Creed III, Majors was omitted from all marketing for the film's home release, which comes on top of him being on rocky ground with his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

Disney Still Releasing New Jonathan Majors Movie

Disney included Jonathan Majors' upcoming movie Magazine Dreams in its updated "upcoming theatrical releases" slate, which lists the company's theatrical release slate from September 2023 through June 2024.

Magazine Dreams is currently set for theatrical release on December 8, only a couple of months after Majors returns in Loki Season 2 starting on October 6.

This same list indicated that Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 was no longer going to make its planned May 3, 2024 release date, potentially pushing it later into next year.

It also pointed to The Marvels actually still being on track to make its debut on November 10 amidst concerns that the MCU sequel would be pushed due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

Disney's upcoming theatrical schedule can be seen below:

A Haunting in Venice - September 15, 2023

- September 15, 2023 The Creator - September 29, 2023

- September 29, 2023 The Marvels - November 10, 2023

- November 10, 2023 Next Goal Wins - November 17, 2023

- November 17, 2023 Wish - November 22, 2023

- November 22, 2023 The Bikeriders - December 1, 2023

- December 1, 2023 Magazine Dreams - December 8, 2023

- December 8, 2023 Poor Things - December 8, 2023

- December 8, 2023 All of Us Strangers - December 22, 2023

- December 22, 2023 Elio - March 1, 2024

- March 1, 2024 Snow White - March 22, 2024

- March 22, 2024 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - May 24, 2024

- May 24, 2024 Inside Out 2 - June 14, 2024

This could be seen as an encouraging sign for Majors, who is currently waiting for his trial for assault charges to begin on September 6 after multiple delays.

The actor was recently included in the Marvel Studios Assembled episode on Disney+ for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in which he played Kang the Conqueror after concerns that he would be removed due to his legal controversy.

Majors has also been utilized in promotional material for Loki Season 2 ahead of its debut on Disney+ as he returns to the role of Victor Timely.

What Will Disney Do With Jonathan Majors?

With this new update, it seems clear that nothing will be decided regarding Jonathan Majors' future with Disney at least until more is known from his trial, which now starts on September 6.

He's also gotten support from fellow MCU stars through this time, with Captain America star Anthony Mackie making it clear that he's "innocent until proven guilty" with his trial looming.

For now, both Magazine Dreams and Loki Season 2 don't appear to be facing any delay issues as far as Majors' controversy is concerned, although Disney seems to be the only company still pushing Majors' work forward at this point.

But with reports coming out as recently as June 2023 about potentially disturbing behavior on movie sets, should it be true, the situation won't be easy in any way with Majors being such an important part of the studio's future plans.