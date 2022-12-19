First Loki Season 2 Footage Released Online

The anticipation surrounding Loki Season 2 is high after a stellar first season, and the hype is poised to drum up even further as new footage from the Disney+ series has been revealed.

Marvel Studios exclusively unveiled the trailer for Loki Season 2 during this year's D23 Expo, confirming several returning characters from the first season and new faces. The exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but early footage confirmed that the Season 1 finale cliffhanger would be addressed.

Moreover, Loki star Tom Hiddleston also teased that Season 2 will be about the battle for the soul of the TVA.

Ahead of its confirmed premiere in 2023, a glimpse of what's to come in the upcoming MCU show has finally been revealed to the general public.

In the new sizzle reel for 2023 releases, Disney+ revealed the first official footage from Loki Season 2.

The glimpse at Season 2 shows Tom Hiddleston's Loki alongside Owen Wilson's Mobius, with both of them undercover for an unknown TVA (Time Variance Authority) mission.

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, the brief clip shows two more Loki Variants alongside Loki and Mobius. It is unknown if this is Loki using his powers or if the TVA recruited more Variants of the God of Mischief.

Marvel Studios

Loki appears to be at home with the new-look TVA:

Marvel Studios

A new shot of Sylvie was also revealed, and the Loki Variant looks worried. Was she captured by Kang?

Marvel Studios

Loki is falling (hopefully, not for 30 minutes) in this brief new clip from Season 2:

Marvel Studios

Watch the sizzle reel below:

How Will Loki Stop Kang?

The first official footage of Loki Season 2 indicates that Tom Hiddleson's titular God of Mischief will play along with this new version of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) that was first seen at the end of Season 1.

It is unknown if Loki already tried to explain to Mobius what He Who Remains told him during the finale, but it seems that he is taking a slow-burn approach by being part of this new TVA first before taking it down from the inside.

Doing this allows Loki to be fully aware of how this TVA works while still getting close (and hopefully) to giving back Mobius' memories of the previous timeline to gain a valuable ally against Kang.

The search for Sylvie is also expected to be pushed to the forefront of Season 2. While the official new clip hinted that the female Loki Variant is captured (again) by the TVA at some point, there's a strong chance that Loki will be the key to her escape.

Whatever the case, Season 2 is set to be an exciting ride that brings the Multiverse Saga much closer to its endgame.

Loki Season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2023.