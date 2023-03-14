Ke Huy Quan's Secret Loki Season 2 Role: Everything We Know

Coming off his Oscar-winning return to Hollywood in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan is set to play a mysterious new role in Season 2 of Loki.

The Vietnamese-born actor is enjoying his time back in the spotlight after years away from Hollywood, and after starring in films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, he's now primed for his MCU debut.

Not much is known about Quan's character, but there have been hints dropped with the super-powered Disney+ series seemingly set for a later summer release date.

A Newcomer to Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios

Back at D23 Expo 2022, it was confirmed that Ke Huy Quan would join the likes of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino in Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki.

Marvel has yet to disclose any official details of Quan's mysterious role, with the character being absent from any publicly released footage.

In December 2022, insider Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon that the Everything Everywhere All at Once star would be playing a character known as Ouroboros in the streaming series.

Richtman described the role as the "Q of the TVA and in charge of all the tech," referencing the Q character from the James Bond franchise. In those films Q serves as the head of the fictional Q Branch at the British Secret Service, providing all sorts of wild tech and gadgets for the bureau's agents.

This likely means Quan will serve the same sort of purpose for the Multiversal TVA (Time Variance Authority) run by He Who Remains, a Variant of the villainous Kang the Conqueror.

Ke Huy Quan's D23 Debut

Marvel Studios

Fans in attendance at D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California were lucky enough to be treated to a tease of what to expect from Ke Huy Quan's TVA techie in footage that was screened at the event.

The snippet showed Quan briefly interacting with Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Owen Wilson's Mobius in what seemed to be an archive room within the TVA. The space was lined with all sorts of Multiversal artifacts and trinkets from across time and space, with Quan's character smiling at the duo from Season 1 in a friendly manner.

It remains unclear just how substantial a role Quan will play in the series; however, seeing as he has been seen posing with other headliners from Loki, he will likely play a large part in the events of Season 2.

What to Expect in Loki Season 2

While details remain scarce surrounding Ke Huy Quan in Loki Season 2, there is still plenty to glean from the nuggets of info that have made their way out.

Going off of Daniel Ritchman's description of the Oscar-winner's character, he will surely be vital to Loki's Multiversal quest to take down Kang.

The main crux of the streaming series' sophomore season has been described as a "search of... Kang Variants to map out and see the extent of their control across time." So, with this proliferation of various Kangs, Loki and co. will need to be outfitted with the very best to take on Jonathan Majors' Marvel big bad.

That seems to be where someone like Quan's Ouroboros would come in. In the same way that Q would make sure 007 was set for success on a dangerous mission, Quan's MCU character will seemingly do the same for the heroes of Loki.

Except instead of rocket-equipped Aston Martins and dagger-adorned shoes, Ouroboros will seemingly provide the team with all sorts of Multiversal artifacts stored within the TVA.

Perhaps the mysterious character will even tag along with Loki's crew in battle, operating as somewhat of a mobile barracks of all sorts of universe-spanning gadgets and gizmos.

Loki Season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ sometime this summer.