Loki: What Is Miss Minutes' Secret In S2 Episode 3 Ending?

Loki Season 2 teased a major secret Miss Minutes is hiding about Ravonna Renslayer in Episode 3.

Having been bamboozled by the fake Time-Keepers twist, the Loki Season 1 finale saw Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Renslayer depart through a Time Door "in search of free will" after her fight with Owen Wilson's Mobius.

While she was absent from the opening two episodes, Season 2 previously teased a secret backstory for Renslayer with Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains.

Loki Teases Miss Minutes' Renslayer Secret

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Loki.

After an installment full of historic Victor Timely action, the climax of Loki Season 2, Episode 3 finally brought Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie to blows with Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer once again.

Marvel Studios

Instead of killing Renslayer, Sylvie sent her away through a Time Door to a rather familiar Kang-related location from Loki Season 1.

Marvel Studios

Having been sent through the Time Door, Renslayer found herself trapped in He Who Remains' Citadel at the End of Time, as featured in the Season 1 finale.

Marvel Studios

Clearly, the former TVA judge was sent to a time after Loki Season 1 as she was met by the rotting corpse of Jonathan Majors' Kang Variant.

Marvel Studios

It was here she summoned Miss Minutes, who entered with the words, "Love you," continuing her confession of love to Victor Timely from earlier in the episode.

Marvel Studios

Turning to He Who Remains' corpse, Renslayer declared how she "should've known." The TVA pair continued to talk before Miss Minutes cryptically teased how she knows a "really big" secret about Renslayer that is bound to make her "real angry" before the episode ended, saving the explanation for next week:

Renslayer: “I had him under control until you sabotaged me and made fools of us.” Miss Minutes: “Well, it was foolish of him to make an enemy out of someone who knows all his secrets. I know a really big one about you. I can tell you but…” Renslayer: “But, what?” Miss Minutes: “It’s gonna make you real angry.”

Marvel Studios

During Season 2, Episode 1, Loki listened to a recorded conversation between Renslayer and He Who Remains in the TVA. The interaction appeared to tease their past work together as he declared she "made a difference in this war" and how he would be "proud to lead with [her]:"

He Who Remains: "For us. For all time..." Renslayer: "Always." He Who Remains: “Ravonna Renslayer, you are quite a marvel. I will be proud to lead with you. You made a difference in this war. Thank you for being on my team.”

The Kang Variant is seemingly suggesting the pair worked together in a major way during the Multiversal war that led to the creation of the TVA. Notably, his wording of "for us" may be teasing a romantic past between them, as Kang and Renslayer do have that dynamic in Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics

Miss Minutes' Secret Sets up Ravonna's Kang Future

Presumably, Miss Minutes will reveal her Kang-related secret to Ravonna Renslayer early in the next episode, and fans are bound to keep theorizing what this may mean for Loki and the future of the MCU until then.

As He Who Remains and Renslayer appear to have some professional and romantic history, one has to imagine she has no memory of these events. After all, she was just as fooled by his fake Time-Keepers as everyone else during the first season and was equally shocked by the reveal they were simply androids.

Last season, Loki uncovered how the TVA's workers are all Variants who were kidnapped from the timeline and had their memories erased by the Time-Keepers, and now, it appears that included Renslayer, too.

Between having a past romance with He Who Remains and tracking down Victor Timely in the latest episode, Renslayer will likely continue to be entangled with Kang Variants going forward, maybe even into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

It's unclear how Renslayer will escape her entrapment at the End of Time, but she may well find herself tracking down more Kang Variants once she does, as Jonathan Majors is expected to appear in multiple forms this season.

If Renslayer does discover she had a past with He Who Remains of which she had her memory erased, one has to wonder how that will affect her allegiances. Will she double down on her loyalty to the TVA and the Kang Variants, or will she flip sides to join Loki and Sylvie in their cause?

The first three episodes of Loki Season 2 are streaming now on Disney+. New episodes stream on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.