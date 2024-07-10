The Bear Season 2, Episode 6 features a star-studded cast of guest stars featuring the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, and Bob Odenkirk.

Season 2, Episode 6 titled "Fishes" is full of unexpected surprises as the Berzatto family reunites as issues get unpacked during Christmas Eve dinner.

The standout hour-long episode of The Bear premiered on Hulu on June 22, 2023.

[ The Bear Season 2 Cast, Characters, and Actors ]

Every Main Cast Member of The Bear Season 2 Episode 6

Jeremy Allen White - Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto to lead the cast of The Bear Season 2, Episode 6.

Carmy has to deal with his dysfunctional family at Christmas Eve dinner while also trying to contain himself during the chaos in the kitchen.

Issues thrown at Carmy in the episode include his absence in the household, Mikey and Richie teasing him about Claire, dealing with his unstable mom, and a potential business with Mikey.

White is best known for his roles in The Iron Claw, Shameless, and The Rental.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach returns as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich, Carmy's "cousin" and the chef of The Beef who has transitioned into a more prominent figure as the restaurant becomes to Michelin-ready The Bear.

Richie spends the episode accompanying his pregnant wife Tiff and making her feel good amid her uncomfortable situation.

He also asks for Uncle Jimmy's help to land a much better job since he wants to have a bright future for his future daughter.

Moss-Bachrach can be seen in The Punisher, Girls, and No Hard Feelings. The actor is also set to join the MCU as The Thing in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie.

Abbey Elliott - Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Abbey Elliott

Abbey Elliot brings Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto to life in The Bear Season 2, Episode 6.

Natalie tries her best to keep the family together, consistently asking Donna if she is okay and if she needs help in the kitchen.

Throughout the preparations, Natalie has to deal with the stress brought about by her unhinged mother.

Elliott's notable credits include playing Jeanette in How I Met Your Mother, Joy in No Strings Attached, and Rebecca in Indebted.

Chris Witaske - Pete

Chris Witaske

Chris Witaske's Pete is Natalie's husband who arrives late during the Christmas Eve dinner in Season 2, Episode 6.

Pete brings a tuna casserole to the festivities, but it sends the wrong message since Donna is planning to celebrate the Italian feast of seven fishes (His tuna is the eighth and it ruins everything).

Natalie ends up throwing the tuna casserole that Pete brought.

Witaske can be seen in Love, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Sunnyside.

Jon Bernthal - Michael (Mikey)

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Michael "Mikey" Berzatto in "Fishes."

Mikey joins the tension-filled Christmas Eve dinner of the Berzattos as he teases the rest of the family, such as Carmy about Claire as well as talking to him about potentially opening a restaurant together.

Mikey also clashes with Uncle Lee after Lee tells him to focus on his business and not spend time talking about a wild night out. The fight leads to Mikey throwing a fork at Lee, ending with an uncomfortable standoff.

Bernthal is best known for his roles in The Punisher, The Walking Dead, King Richard, and The Accountant.

Gillian Jacobs - Tiffany Jerimovich

Gillian Jacobs

Gillian Jacobs plays Tiffany Jerimovich, Richie's wife (pre-divorce) who is pregnant with their daughter at the time.

Tiffany is not in a good state due to her pregnancy and she spends the episode feeling nauseous. Tiff also speaks with Uncle Jimmy to thank him for giving Richie a job.

Community fans may recognize Jacobs for her role as Britta in the fan-favorite series. The actress also starred in The Box, Choke, and Walk of Shame.

Jamie Lee Curtis - Donna Berzatto

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis guest stars as Donna Berzatto, the matriarch of the family (Carmy, Sugar, and Mikey's mother).

While Donna is busy in the kitchen cooking a variety of dishes which includes the traditional Italian feast of the seven fishes, it still does not stop her from pointing out to Carmy that he only goes home once a year.

Being busy in the kitchen takes a toll on Donna as she begins to lose it throughout the episode. As Uncle Lee and Mikey's fight gets to a climax, Donna drives a car and crashes it through the wall to stop the commotion.

How's that for a crazy ending?

Curtis is a veteran actress who has over 80 credits, with roles in the Halloween movie franchise, Knives Out, Scream Queens, and NCIS.

Bob Odenkirk - Uncle Lee

Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk joins the world of The Bear as Uncle Lee, a close family friend of the Berzattos who is also present during the Christmas Eve dinner.

Similar to Richie, Uncle Lee is not a blood relative, but his strong ties with the rest of the Berzattos allowed him to earn the title of "uncle."

Season 2, Episode 6 sees Uncle Lee and Mikey having a big fight during the dinner, clashing over a myriad of issues with Mikey like meddling with his business and calling him out for borrowing money.

Odenkirk is perhaps best known for his role as Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul. The actor also appeared in Nobody, Nebraska, and Undone.

Sarah Paulson - Cousin Michelle

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson enters the world of The Bear as Cousin Michelle, a New Yorker who shows up at the Christmas Eve dinner to share her life in the Big Apple while also talking about actual bears.

She also invites Carmy to live with her in New York for a fresh start.

As a bonus, Michelle smokes a joint with the Faks inside the bathroom.

Paulson has over 60 credits to her name, with roles in Glass, American Horror Story, and 12 Years A Slave.

John Mulaney - Stevie

John Mulaney

John Mulaney is part of The Bear Season 2, Episode 6's cast as Stevie, Cousin Michelle's boyfriend who joins the festivities.

Stevie is an awkward and funny guy who tries to help with the preparations but is immediately shut down by Donna. He also teases Carmy about Claire and later makes an awkward toast that triggers a feud between Donna and Natalie.

Mulaney's notable credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Big Mouth, and Dickinson.

Oliver Platt - Uncle Jimmy

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt is back as Uncle Jimmy, another close family friend of the Berzattos and the main investor of The Bear.

Richie talks to Uncle Jimmy about wanting to find a new job since he does not want to end up making sandwiches at The Beef for the rest of his life. Jimmy also has to deal with the Faks and their own business pitch.

Platt is best known for his roles in Chicago Med, The Three Musketeers, Lake Placid, and Bicentennial Man.

Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson made an appearance in Season 2, Episode 5 as Neil Fak, a family friend of the Berzattos and the handyman of The Beef.

Neil, alongside his brother Theodore, shows up to pitch business ideas to Uncle Jimmy and the latter is not interested.

Matheson's other acting credits include Craig of the Creek and Workin' Moms.

Ricky Staffieri - Theodore Fak

Ricky Staffieri

Ricky Staffier is part of the cast as Theodore Fak, Neil's brother who joins him to pitch otherworldly business ideas to Uncle Jimmy during the dinner.

Staffieri previously appeared in Better Call Saul, This Is Us, and Chicago P.D.

The first three seasons of The Bear are streaming on Hulu.

