The Bear has packed its talented Season 2 cast with a slew of celebrity cameos.

The series completely blew away audiences when it debuted last summer. It even won several awards, including a Golden Globe for its leading actor Jeremy Allen White, a WGA Award for best new comedy series, a Spirit Award for best new scripted series, and more.

The show follows White’s chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his late brother’s restaurant. What follows is a long, complicated, and messy journey as he works to pull together the restaurant and its entire staff.

Check out all the main actors in The Bear Season 2's cast, including those surprising top-tier stars further down in the list.

1.) Jeremy Allen White - Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is the leading character of The Bear and the vehicle in which the audience is introduced to his life as a chef.

After his late brother, Michael Berzatto, commits suicide, White's character is forced to leave his career trajectory as one of the best up-and-coming chefs of the culinary scene in New York. Instead, he chooses to take over management duties at the restaurant his sibling left under his name.

By the end of the season, Carmen finds the missing money that his brother had stashed away and chooses to use it to start a proper remodel. The place is even getting a rename: The Bear.

2.) Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

To put it lightly, Richie is the most abrasive character in the show. But, to be fair, he's been through a lot. As the manager of The Original Beef of Chicagoland, his tendency to embrace tradition goes against Carmen's new ownership of the restaurant.

Thankfully, by the end of the first season, Richie and Carmy make peace, at least more so than ever.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach's character also deals with a messy divorce while struggling to be a father to a daughter who simply doesn't understand the rift between her powers.

3.) Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

Sydney Adamu is easily one of the most ambitious members of The Bear's extensive cast.

That quality is immediately apparent in her intense drive and endless ideas for how to improve the restaurant.

This leads her to form a fun friendship with Carmen, though things do get messy for a bit. Despite that brief rocky stretch of road in the final few episodes, when Season 1 comes to an end, Sydney enters a business partnership with Carmen to reshape the restaurant into something more.

While she gets along with Carmen, she clashes with Richie quite often—though, really, who doesn't?

4.) Lionel Boyce - Marcus

Marcus' addition to The Original Beef of Chicagoland is his expertise in baking and crafting deserts. He's very prideful of his work and determined to do the best he can.

Early in the series, it's even revealed that he's been sleeping at the restaurant to perfect his craft.

While Lionel Boyce's chef starts to idolize Carmen, the two have a heated exchange due to the mistakes made by Marcus. Thankfully, Carmy apologies for his outburst, which the baker accepts.

5.) Liza Colón-Zayas - Tina

Tina proves problematic for Carmen's new leadership at the restaurant. Not only is she stuck in her ways, but she’s also stubborn and cold to newcomers.

While Carmen's way of doing things irks her at first, as time goes on, Tina clearly becomes more comfortable with his way of doing everything.

By the end of the first batch of episodes, Liza Colón-Zayas' chef is a bonified team player.

6.) Abby Elliot - Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto is the sister to Carmen and their late brother, Michael.

Her relationship with Jeremy Alen White's leading character is strained due to the rough circumstances of Michael's suicide and the two falling out of touch while Carmen was in New York.

Abby Elliot's Natalie is the one who cosigned for Mikey's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, despite her brother clearly not being in a good place for such a responsibility.

7.) Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

Neil Fak is a childhood friend to both Michael and Carmen Berzatto. His mechanic skills helped keep the restaurant up and running while Mikey was alive.

Despite the death of his friend, Neil is happy to help out around the place—even if he doesn't get along well with all of its occupants, especially Richie. He's always working to move higher up in the restaurant's hierarchy.

8.) Edwin Lee Gibson - Ebraheim

Ebraheim is easily one of the least confrontational people on the team.

He's a Somalian refugee who came to the US and was hired shortly after by Mikey to work as a cook at his restaurant.

Edwin Lee Gibson's character will be attending culinary school in Season 2.

9.) Corey Hendrix - Gary 'Sweeps' Woods

Corey Hendrix's Gary 'Sweeps' Woods hasn't been given much to do so far in The Bear's run, but he is a part of the team of chefs led by Jeremy Allen White's Carmy.

Perhaps the upcoming second season of the show can shine a spotlight on Woods.

10.) Richard Esteras - Manny

Manny, played by Richard Esteras, is another lesser-known employee of The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

11.) Jose M. Cervantes - Angel

Jose M. Cervantes's character is a part of Mikey Berzatto's restaurant before Carmy's brother ultimately commits suicide.

Angel still works as a cook for the establishment and often wears baseball caps.

12.) Oliver Platt - Uncle Jimmy

Uncle Jimmy loaned a lot of money to Mikey Berzatto and his restaurant endeavors—debts that were never paid back. It wasn't a small amount of money either - $300,000.

Both Carmey and Richie work to do favors for Jimmy in order to slowly lower the amount owed to him.

13.) Chris Witaske - Pete

Pete is Natalie Berzatto's husband, who everyone tends not to like all too much. That doesn't keep him from trying to please everyone, though, as he awkwardly tries to fit into any social situation.

14.) Carmen Christopher - Chester

Carmen Christopher's Chester is Marcus' roommate who shows up time to time at the restaurant to help his friend out with ideas. It's a habit that Sydney isn't too fond of.

15.) Jon Bernthal - Michael Berzatto

Michael Berzatto is the brother of Carmen and Natalie, and his suicide is what sparks the start of the series.

Mikey was a troubled man, one who was deep in debt and addicted to painkillers. He also never let his brother work at his restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

He believed Carmen was destined for greater things, which led to Carmey getting a culinary education in New York.

16.) Robert Townsend - Sydney's Father

Robert Townsend will portray Sydney's father in the second season of The Bear.

Fans should expect to see more of Syndey's personal life get the spotlight in the sophomore run.

17.) Molly Gordan - Claire

Claire is a former love interest of Carmen's who re-enters his life in the second season.

Going into the season, not much more information is known about her role in the proceedings. However, it does seem clear that their spark could ignite once again.

18.) Gillian Jacobs - Tiffany Jerimovich

Gillian Jacob's Tiffany Jerimovich is Richie's ex-wife, and the mother to his daughter.

While she's mentioned more than a few times in the first season, Tiffany actually gets some screen time in Season 2.

19.) Alma Washington - Angela Brooks

Alma Washington portrays a character named Angela Brooks.

Washington has previously been seen in eleven episodes of the comedy series Joe Pera Talks With You.

20.) Will Poulter

Will Poulter plays a chef named Luca who plays a big role in Lionel Bryce's Marcus' journey in Season 2.

Many will have just seen Poulter as Adam Warlock in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

21.) Jamie Lee Curtis

The Berzatto family will get more fleshed out in the sophomore run, with Jamie Lee Curtis coming into the fray as Donna, the matriarch of the family.

She can first be seen in Season 2, Episode 6.

Most will know Curtis from her time in the Halloween series, and she can also be spotted in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion adaptation.

22.) Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk plays Uncle Lee, a hard-to-like member of the Berzatto family.

He appears in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in episode 6 of the second season.

Bob Odenkirk is most known for his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also is the lead of another running series on AMC called Lucky Hank.

23.) John Mulaney - Stevie

Alongside Bob Odenkirk's Uncle Lee and Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna, John Mulaney's Stevie is another member of the Berzatto family that shows up in the sixth episode of Season 2.

Mulaney is a fan-favorite comedian who also provided the voice for Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

24.) Sarah Paulson - Cousin Michelle

Cousin Michelle is married to John Mulaney's Stevie, who she lives in New York City with.

Paulson is most known for her time across multiple seasons of America Horror Story, and led the Netflix television series Ratched.

The Bear Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.