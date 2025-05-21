The Bear Season 4 Trailer Answers If Sydney Took The New Job At The Other Restaurant

The first trailer for The Bear Season 4 seemingly answered one of Season 3's biggest questions: Will Sydney, played by Ayo Edbiri, take a new job at another restaurant? The last season of the hit FX on Hulu series ended with its central restaurant at the brink. Jeremy Allen White's head chef Carmy was awaiting the results of his new fine dining establishment's first-ever review, money for the food-based venture was dwindling, and Sydney was perhaps looking beyond Carmi and co. as he was offered the job of her dreams.

However, the first The Bear Season 4 trailer looks to have confirmed whether Sydney will leave the show's central eatery for potentially greener pastures at a new restaurant. This follows plenty of turmoil working under the former boss of her dreams, Carmy, as the pair of enterprising foodies transformed The Bear from a family-run greasy spoon into a hot new name in Chicago haute cuisine.

FX

Despite being offered a job to leave Carmy and the rest of the primary Bear cast, the first trailer for The Bear Season 4 seems to feature several shots of Edbiri's young chef working alongside White's character, seemingly confirming that she will turn down the job offer she received at the end of Season 3.

While it was always assumed that Ayo Edbiri's Sydney would play a significant role in Season 4 of the hit culinary-coded drama, it was unclear whether that would be as a member of The Bear staff. Luckily for fans, it seems like (at least for now) she will still be seen in Carmy's fledgling high-class kitchen for much of the season.

Season 4 of The Bear arrives on Hulu on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, premiering on the platform with all 10 episodes simultaneously. The Emmy-award-winning FX drama follows Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Berzatto, a young, high-strung chef who is gifted a dingy Chicago restaurant in the wake of his brother Micheal's (Jon Bernthal) death.

Joining White on his culinary conquest to turn this rundown Italian beef joint into one of the hottest names on the Chicago food scene are once again Ayo Edbiri's Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Cousin Richie, Liza Colón-Zayas's Tina Marrero, and many more.

Watch the full The Bear Season 4 trailer below:

What Will Happen to Sydney in The Bear Season 4?

FX

When fans left Ayo Edbiri's aspiring chef, she was weighing whether all the drama was worth it in working for Jeremy Allen White's Carmy at The Bear.

While Sydney had dreamed of working for White's The Bear character, it perhaps was not everything she had hoped it would be, especially after she felt she was not being treated like the partner Carmy had promised she would be (read more about Carmy and Sydney's The Bear relationship here).

However, something the devil you know is better than the devil you don't. And that seems to be the delicate dance that Sydney is navigating in Season 4.

Yes, she seems to have not taken the chef de cuisine job Chef Adam (Adam Shapiro) offered her, but that does not mean things are going to be smooth sailing at The Bear from here on out.

From the looks of the trailer, The Bear's financial issues have not subsided, and the team is being given an ultimatum: Either they turn things around, or their financier, Oliver Platt's Uncle Cicero, will pull the plug.

Maybe Sydney has just put off the Season 3 job offer to see if The Bear even makes it to the end of the month, still weighing her options and using it as leverage to get the respect from Carmy she so desires.

Then, if this one last chance fails, she will leave Carmy and co. behind, putting her found culinary family in the rearview to advance her career.