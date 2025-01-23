Fans were introduced to actors Jason and Victor Turner in the latest episode of Chicago Med, as the pair of real-life brothers played conjoined twins.

The new episode of the hit medical drama (Season 10, Episode 10) saw the two brought into the emergency room with fluid pooling in their chest and a growing tumor threatening both of their lives.

This saw the twins (along with the rest of the Chicago Med cast) grappling with the idea of separating the twins, something the pair arrived in the hospital ready to do, but throughout the episode grew to accept that staying together may be for the best.

Get To Know Chicago Med's Conjoined Twins, Jason and Victor Turner

Turner Twins

Jason and Victor Are Not Conjoined in Real Life

While Jason and Victor Turner are twins in real life (born on April 24 together), they are not actually conjoined in any way.

The two are identical twins, both hailing from Americus, Georgia who were brought in to play the conjoined twins at the heart of the Season 10 episode, but were simply performing for the screen rather than bringing any sort of real-life experience.

According to their official bio from the Turner Faith & Fitness website, the Turner boys are "mirror image identical twins," previously working as prominent models for Tommy Hilfiger Clothing:

"Victor and Jason Turner are mirror image identical twins. They began a career in modeling as teenagers when Tommy Hilfiger found them at the Macon Mall. They moved to New York City and worked as the Tommy Twins for two years. This opened many doors for the twins in the modeling industry. They appeared on 'Jenny Jones,' 'Ricky Lake,' and 'Ru Paul' shows."

It was this modeling work that "seamlessly led them into the acting field in 1999."

Victor honed his craft at the Ivana Chubbuck Drama School in Los Angeles while Jason earned a Master's Degree of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of Southern California:

"Their work in modeling seamlessly led them into the acting field in 1999. Victor trained at the Ivana Chubbuck Drama School. Jason earned his Masters Degree of Fine Arts in Acting from the University of Southern California. Since then, they have appeared in many television shows, commercials, music videos, stage productions and movies."

Jason Previously Starred in She-Hulk and BMF

Prior to his appearance in Chicago Med, Jason Turner appeared in several other major TV hits.

Jason's other credits include BMF, The Walking Dead, and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law where he starred as Gideon Wilson in Episode 3—the attorney that sent Emil Blonsky to prison.

He can next be seen in Zach Cregger's upcoming Weapons movie, where he will take on the role of Counselor, starring alongside A-list talents like Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.

Weapons is due out in 2026.

Victor Runs a Personal Training Business

As for Victor, outside of acting, he runs a personal training business with his wife.

Described as a "full-service personal training company," Turner Faith & Fitness Victor and his wife vow to help clients "improve internal wellness" and "achieve an overall wellness allowing them to enjoy a more active lifestyle."

The business was founded in May 2017, in McDonough, Georgia, and blends their love of personal fitness with their faith. While their studio was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple have continued working with clients through "in-home personal training as well as online virtual training:"

"They opened their very first studio called Faith Fitness on May 22, 2017 at 298 Racetrack Road, Suite 209, McDonough, GA 30252. They give God all the glory for what He continues to do through them. They always considered the members at Faith Fitness as their extended family. Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the country's inflation, the studio closed at the end of May 2023. They re-directed their energy to provide in-home personal training as well as online virtual training."

Outside of his personal training business, Victor continues to act. Of course, he appeared alongside his brother in Chicago Med, but he also has credits in Ozark, Nashville, and Mom's Night Out.

Before Chicago Med, Jason and Victor Co-Starred in Several Projects

Chicago Med

While Chicago Med is the most recent collaboration between Jason and Victor Turner, it is far from the first time the pair of twins have appeared on-screen together.

They have long been known as the Tommy Twins for their prominent work as Tommy Hilfiger models together, but have also appeared in other titles like HBO's Watchmen and I'm a Virgo with one another.

Fans may also recognize them from a series of Room To Go commercials from 2018, where the twins were used to luxury mattresses across America.

How To Follow Jason and Victor Online

Fans looking to keep connected with Jason and Victor Turner on social media can follow them at @VictorTurnerTwin and @TheOfficialJasonTurner on Instagram.

Chicago Med Season 10 continues with new episodes airing every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.