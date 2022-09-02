MCU: Captain America’s Secret Brother Might've Just Got Introduced In She-Hulk

Earlier this year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced fans to Sam Wilson's younger sister, Sarah Wilson. Although she was a minor character, she helped ground Sam as a character while also being on the receiving end of Bucky's flirting.

However, the show didn't bother mentioning the other sibling of Sam and Sarah Wilson, Gideon Wilson. A character who actually has a history with Bruce Banner's Hulk in the comics and even became gamma-powered himself.

So, it surprised many fans to seemingly see Gideon introduced in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as a lawyer with ties to Marvel's jolly green giant.

Prosecutor Gideon Wilson

In the newest episode of She-Hulk, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," Sam Wilson's (aka Captain America) brother Gideon Wilson (right) was introduced in the MCU as a former prosecutor.

She-Hulk

Played by Jason Turner, he's the lawyer who helped put Blonsky away after his rampage in Harlem in The Incredible Hulk. Although, it's a bit odd for him not to have been at least alluded to in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

In the comics, the Wilson family was born and raised in Harlem, New York. Tragically, their parents died when they were still children leaving Sam to raise and protect his siblings.

"All-New Captain America" (2014) — Issue #3

However, this is no longer the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the siblings, or at the very least Sam, being only born in Harlem and raised in Louisiana.

But, could it be possible that Gideon grew up and moved back to Harlem to become a prosecutor? It'd certainly be an odd coincidence for this not to be Sam Wilson's brother, especially given his antagonistic history in the comics with the Hulk.

A Minister Instead of a Lawyer

One big difference between the comics and MCU would be that Gideon was never a prosecutor in the comics but a minister. It's revealed that he blamed the Hulk for the death of his son, in denial about the actual cause.

"World War Hulk: Gamma Corps" (2007) — Issue #2

Banner had refused to give Gideon's son a blood transfusion to save his life, as Jim was afflicted with a deadly case of pneumonia due to AIDS destroying his immune system.

"Incredible Hulk" (1962) — Issue #420

Gideon was offered a chance to take his revenge on the Hulk by the US government and was turned into a gamma weapon alongside others who had a similar vendetta against Bruce Banner's alter-ego. All done using a sample of Hulk's blood the government acquired.

"World War Hulk: Gamma Corps" (2007) — Issue #4

But, Gideon finally realizes his past mistakes with his son and no longer blames the Hulk for his death.

Future in the MCU

It's not likely that some prosecutor from Harlem will be infused with Hulk blood and gamma radiation, but it's still such a bizarre line of coincidences for this not to be Sam's bother. Perhaps Gideon will become a future antagonist to Jennifer Walter's She-Hulk when Blonsky inevitably goes breaks his parol and reinstate his license.

Or Gideon could appear in Captain America: New World Order to help expand on Sam Wilson's family and buff up his supporting cast. Maybe Gideon could have a role in the rumored "World War Hulk" movie in development.

Whether or not this Gideon Wilson is the same Gideon Wilson from the comics, it'd be great to see all of Sam Wilson's family adapted to the MCU.