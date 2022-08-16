Mark Ruffalo Shares Blunt Response to MCU World War Hulk Movie Prospects

Mark Ruffalo is only days away from his first full Phase 4 appearance as the Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, following his cameo in the mid-credits scene from 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But even with Ruffalo's extended MCU tenure, he hasn't yet had the opportunity to star in his own Hulk solo movie.

While nothing is confirmed yet, fans may have an exciting bit of news regarding the Hulk's movie future, as Disney could regain the rights to the character from Universal as early as next year. This would mean that Mark Ruffalo could finally get the chance to portray Bruce Banner and the Hulk in his first solo MCU movie, and fans already know what story they want in it - World War Hulk.

Some of that storyline was used for the Hulk's role on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok, although there is still plenty of unexplored material left for a green-centric outing should Marvel go that route. But would Mark Ruffalo want to take on that challenge after already having a decade of experience with Marvel Studios?

In a word - yes.

Mark Ruffalo Open to World War Hulk Movie

During the red carpet event for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo addressed the idea of starring in an MCU movie based on the World War Hulk story from Marvel Comics.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ruffalo was asked whether he would be up for a solo Hulk movie, emphatically saying that he's there for it when the time comes:

ET: "There’s a few Easter eggs in this thing that kind of led us down the World War Hulk storyline, are you up for a solo Hulk movie?" Ruffalo: "Anytime they want to do it, I’m here."

About a year ago, reports indicated that Marvel was in the early stages of a World War Hulk movie, but no news has been made public about that project in the time since then.

While the project has yet to be officially confirmed, the expansion of Bruce Banner's circle of characters through She-Hulk and the further introduction of other Hulk-related characters entering the MCU soon could be an indication that Mark Ruffalo is on his way to his first Marvel solo film.

Will World War Hulk Get Its MCU Moment?

Mark Ruffalo clearly shows no signs of slowing down with his role in the MCU, having also commented on the prospects of Avengers: Secret Wars during this same interview. But while the odds of seeing a World War Hulk film made are higher now than they've been in more than a decade, it's difficult to predict if it will actually go into development under Marvel Studios.

Regardless of the specifics, however, Ruffalo made it clear that he's ready to take on that challenge should he get the call from Marvel to play the Hulk again. He's evolved mightily with the character since his debut in The Avengers, and although the hero's powers haven't always been at their peak in the MCU, the actor will be there to don the mo-cap suit once again.

Bruce Banner's next appearance has already teased potential avenues the Hulk can delve into, with She-Hulk's marketing teasing a major callback to Thor: Ragnarok. Hopefully, by series end, fans will get a clearer idea of where the character is headed in the MCU's future and if a World War Hulk project truly is on the cards.

Ruffalo's next appearance will come in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.