Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6 features a wealth of guest stars headlined by Elizabeth Rodriguez (Miami Vice) and Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom).

"Pawns" puts Intelligence Unit member Kim Burgess into the spotlight as she embarks on a big step to take the Detective test to advance her career. She is also shadowed by another detective on the field as she takes on a high-profile case.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6 premiered on NBC on November 6.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 6

Jason Beghe - Hank Voight

Jason Beghe

Jason Beghe returns to lead the cast of Chicago P.D. Season 12 as Sergeant Hank Voight of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

In Season 12, Episode 6, Voight fully supports Kim's pursuit of being promoted to Detective. At one point, he even gives her access to the team and the Intelligence's resources to serve as backup in her pursuit of a dangerous suspect.

Beghe is best known for his roles in projects like G.I. Jane, The Next Three Days, and Thelma & Louise.

Marina Squerciati - Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati

Marina Squerciati is back as Kim Burgess, a longtime member of CPD's Intelligence Unit who is taking the leap to become a detective in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6.

After Kim was absent in the first two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12, she returned to active duty in Episode 3 to help her team deal with an armed robbery case.

In the latest episode, Kim is given a case as an acting detective with another shadowing her on the field to see if she has what it takes to become a lead investigator.

During her investigation, Kim forgets to take prints from a car that was touched by one of the suspects after she actively pursues another assailant.

Rattled by her mistake, she does her best to solve the case, leading to a tense confrontation with the gunman. Her assigned supervisor decided that they split up, and she was forced to fight the suspect off alone.

While she managed to kill the suspect, Kim still covered for her supervisor for her bad call, which surprised Voight.

In the end, she was promoted to detective by the Deputy Chief, with her being ultimately assigned back to Intelligence with the rest of her peers.

Squerciati has credits in Marshall, It's Complicated, and The Americans.

Patrick John Flueger - Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger

Patrick John Flueger returns as Adam Ruzek, a member of CPD's Intelligence Unit and Kim Burgess' soon-to-be husband.

Ruzek goes all out in supporting Kim's path to becoming a detective, with him serving as backup during her assigned investigation.

Flueger previously appeared in Footloose, The 4400, Criminal Minds, and Special Skills.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is back as Dante Torres, an agent of the CPD Intelligence Unit who is an expert in tracking down suspects.

Dante helps Kim and Ruzek find the gunman who shot the victim while also connecting the dots that the current case may be linked to a wider conspiracy.

Aguilar can be seen in Filthy Rich, Aloha Haha, and Out the Box.

Toya Turner - Kiana Cook

Toya Turner

Toya Turner reprises her role as Kiana Cook, the new recruit of the CPD Intelligence Unit who previously worked together with Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 5.

Kiana appears in the episode to help Kim Burgess with her assigned ride-along case before she becomes a detective.

Turner's most recognizable role is playing Shotgun Mary in Netflix's Warrior Nun. The actress also appeared in New Amsterdam, Grey's Anatomy, and The Mick.

Elizabeth Rodriguez - Detective Suarez

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Elizabeth Rodriguez guest stars as Detective Suarez, the investigator assigned by the Deputy Chief to supervise and shadow Kim Burgess during a case involving three suspects who gunned down an innocent man.

Suarez is pressured by the Deputy Chief to solve the case as quickly as possible, which is why she made a bad call during their pursuit of the suspect that almost risked Kim's life.

Rodriguez previously played a detective in Miami Vice, portraying Gina Calabrese in the 2006 movie.

The actress can also be seen in Fear the Walking Dead, Orange is the New Black, and Allswell.

Shawn Hatosy - Deputy Chief Reid

Shawn Hatosy

Another guest star in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6 is Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid, the one who assigned Suarez to shadow Kim Burgess before promoting her to detective at the episode's end.

Voight warns Kim that "nothing's ever free" after he notices that Reid is giving her special treatment.

Hatosy is best known for playing Andrew "Pope" Cody in 75 episodes of Animal Kingdom. The actor also starred in Southland, Alpha Dog, and The Faculty.

John Lara - Jorge Reyes

John Lara

John Lara is part of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6 as Jorge Reyes, one of the three suspects involved in Kim's case.

Lara's other major credits include roles in East New York and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Lisa Hodsoll - Officer Walton

Lisa Hodsoll

Lisa Hodsoll joins the cast as Officer Walton, one of the police officers assigned to keep the crime scene clean while Kim is in pursuit of the other suspect.

Hodsoll previously starred in Lady in the Lake, Chicago Med, and Silver Star.

Arielle Carrera - Julia Tobias

Arielle Carrera

Arielle Carrera plays Julia Tobias, the wife of the victim who was gunned down by the suspect, Octavio Lopez.

Chicago P.D. is Carrera's lone major acting credit.

Kris Flanagan - Evidence Tech Unit Officer Mackbee

Kris Flanagan

Kris Flanagan appears as Officer Mackbee, a member of the Evidence Tech Unit who helps Kim with identifying the prints of the suspect in the Chevrolet car of the victim's neighbor.

Flanagan's other credits include shorts, such as Good Vibrations, The Kiss-Off, and WellFed.

Mary Mikva - Old Lady

Mary Mikva

Mary Mikva plays one of the neighbors who refuses to let Kim inside her home. It turns out that one of the suspects is hiding in her house.

Mikva previously starred in Anytown, USA and Yellow Kite.

Jenin Gonzalez - Carlos Garza

Jenin Gonzalez

Jenin Gonzalez appears as one of the suspects, Carlo Garza. He tried to flee from the crime scene but was ultimately hit by a rampaging truck that led to his death.

Gonzalez is a stunt coordinator known for his work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Beetle, and Ghosted.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6:

Luis Jose Lopez - Office Rodriguez

Rashun Carter - Officer Stratton

Arturo De La Mesa - Neighbor

Evan Koons - Henry

Diego Torrado - Owner

Lindsay Weisberg - Paramedic

Steve Bayorgeon - White Shirt 1

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and begin streaming on Peacock the next day.