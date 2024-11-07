Is Kim Burgess Leaving Chicago PD? November 2024 Exit Concerns Explained

Kim Burgess's (Marina Squerciati) decision to pursue advancement in her career from police officer to detective has led fans to wonder if she will leave Chicago P.D.

Burgess is a mainstay of the CPD's Intelligence Unit and a reliable ally of Sergeant Voight's team of agents.

Although Kim was absent in the first two episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 due to attending the NAWLEE (National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives) Conference, she returned just in time to help them deal with an armed robbery case in Episode 3.

Still, the looming exit of Squerciati's character from the cast of Chicago P.D. Season 12 has long been the main point of discussion among fans.

What Happened to Kim in Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 6?

Marina Squerciati

In Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, CPD Intelligence Unit member Kim Burgess decided to take the risk and apply to become a detective.

After successfully passing the test, Kim was then assigned a ride-along process with Detective Suarez (Elizabeth Rodriguez) to work as an acting detective as she took on a case involving an armed carjacking in a quiet neighborhood.

At the tail-end of the investigation, Kim and Suarez managed to pin down the suspect, but he initially got away. Suarez ordered them to split up, which was a direct violation of the officer's safety protocols.

Kim ultimately killed the suspect after a tense standoff, which would not have happened if they had not split up since she risked her life.

She then covered for Suarez's bad call when Voight asked her what happened. This led Suarez to tell her she was going to assign Kim back to CPD Intelligence because she thought that she was too nice.

Suarez ended up recommending her to be assigned to Area Central for six months instead, pointing out that Kim needed to learn the ropes for her to become a great detective.

Kim was already at peace with Suarez's decision even though her boyfriend, Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), did not want her to move forward.

In a surprising turn of events, Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) overrode Suarez's recommendation and assigned her back to CPD Intelligence as a detective.

Reid's decision meant that Kim would continue to be part of the team, averting any concerns from fans that she would leave the series after she got promoted to detective.

Will Kim Leave Chicago PD After Season 12?

At this point, it remains to be seen if Kim's promotion to detective would mean that she will exit the series after Season 12.

The fact that the latest episode cemented her spot in the team despite her promotion is a good sign and she would not be going anytime soon.

Speaking with TV Line, Marina Squerciati teased what will change for Kim Burgess now that she is a detective under the umbrella of CPD Intelligence, saying she is "treating it with kid gloves" while taking it slow and being respectful with others:

"So far, it hasn’t really come to bear. It’s like when you get a promotion…you don’t want to be, like, bossy all of a sudden. So it’s treating it with kid gloves, but also inhabiting your power, I guess. Like, trying to be respectful of people and not seem like, 'Well, now I’m here, and everyone’s listening to me,' but also know that, like, 'OK, I’m a detective. I deserve this. I earned it.'"

Chicago P.D. has its fair share of exits over the years. In Season 5, Chicago P.D. fan-favorite Al Olinsky exited the series after being stabbed inside a jail cell for taking the fall in a murder that he did not commit.

Jesse Lee Soffer's Jay also left Chicago P.D. in Season 10 after resigning from the police force.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and begin streaming on Peacock the next day.