Fans wonder where Kim has gone following the Chicago PD Season 12 premiere.

Chicago PD is back for an action-packed new season in 2024, continuing the gritty tales of Windy City law enforcement in its 12th installment.

As part of the popular One Chicago franchise, the show delves into the lives of the uniformed officers and the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District.

The full cast of Chicago PD 2024 will have unresolved mysteries and intense storylines carried over from the previous season. However, viewers noticed one missing police officer when the season premiered on September 25.

Where Is Kim on Chicago PD Season 12?

NBC

In the Chicago PD Season 12 premiere, Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) was notably absent, with her character attending the NAWLEE (National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives) Conference.

This storyline explains why she won't be featured for the next few episodes.

While she was away, the Season 12 premiere delivered a shocking twist, leaving Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) devastated by the unexpected death of new Intelligence member Emily Martel (Victoria Cartagena).

Introduced as a promising addition to the team, Emily worked closely with Adam in Kim's absence, even saving his life during a tense standoff. However, a random shooting at the end of the episode saw Emily tragically killed, leaving Adam and viewers stunned.

While this jaw-dropping premiere took place, the NAWLEE conference is serving as a positive career development for Kim, signaling her growth in law enforcement while keeping her temporarily off-screen.

This absence differs significantly from when Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) was killed off in Chicago PD to add emotional weight to Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) storyline.

So When Will Kim Return to Chicago PD?

Fear not, Kim is set to return in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 3 after being absent for the first two episodes.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirmed her return to TV Insider and hinted that fans can expect a wedding between Burgess and Ruzek this season, following their engagement last season.

Burgess' absence has already left a significant impact, and her upcoming return promises to play a massive part in the forthcoming story.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and stream on Peacock the next day.