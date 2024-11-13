LaRoyce Hawkins' potential exit from Chicago PD in a new 2024 episode has viewers wondering about his character's fate.

Hawkins is a veteran of Chicago PD's cast from all 12 seasons. He plays Detective Kevin Atwater, who works with the Intelligence Unit. He's also known for caring for his two siblings while protecting the streets of the Windy City.

Multiple series from the One Chicago franchise have featured Hawkins' character, making him a staple across NBC's long-running Dick Wolf-developed saga.

Where Was LaRoyce Hawkins in Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 6?

LaRoyce Hawkins

The most recent episode of Chicago PD (Season 12, Episode 6) did not include LaRoyce Hawkins' Detective Kevin Atwater, leading many to wonder if his time on the show may be nearing its end.

This episode largely focused on a major promotion for Kim Burgess (previously missing from Chicago PD Season 12) as she was moved up to a detective position in the police department.

However, for many, the bigger story was LaRoyce Hawkins, who was not seen at all in Episode 6.

It is important to note that Hawkins rejoined the cast of Chicago Med in Season 10, Episode 2, bringing Atawater into that series for a cameo. This marked his first appearance on Chicago Med since Season 8.

Will LaRoyce Hawkins Leave Chicago PD?

As of writing, there are no indications that LaRoyce Hawkins will vacate Chicago PD in the foreseeable future. Outside of a couple of fellow castmates credited in every episode, Hawkins has only missed a few appearances throughout the show's 12-season run.

This absence differs from one like Chicago PD's Elias Koteas, whose Alvin Olinsky was killed off at the end of Season 5. Considering how important Hawkins is to this cast, it is almost impossible to imagine his exit as some minor plot point that could be ignored or developed off-camera.

Plenty of stars have decided to leave over the last dozen years as the cast undergoes changes and adjustments every season.

However, as of 2024, fans have heard nothing about Hawkins being dissatisfied or tired of his time on Chicago PD. All signs point to him being back in action sooner or later—the only question remaining is when exactly he will resurface.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and stream on Peacock the next day.