Five new Spider-Man movies are now confirmed or rumored to be in development. Right now, fans worldwide have had their eyes trained on the newly started production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but that is just the tip of the web-slinging iceberg for the next couple of years. The animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in 2027 as well, but web-heads everywhere can get excited for even more.

New information suggested that three other Spidey-adjacent spin-off films are in the works, bringing the running total of Spider-Man movies in development up to five. These new films (animated Spider-Punk, Venom, and Spider-Woman movies) are just the latest in a long line of big-screen adventures centered on or around Marvel's magnificent wall-crawler. Their addition to the slate makes the next couple of years for the character (played by Tom Holland or not) even more exciting.

Every Confirmed Spider-Man Movie

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

The most imminent of these new Spider-Man movies is the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures joint production, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The fourth Tom Holland-led Spidey film will see Holland's 20-something hero leaning into his friendly neighborhood branding and coming back down to Earth with a street-level superhero story.

The new movie, directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, will also include big names like Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and newcomer Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role.

Not much is currently known about Brand New Day other than it will seemingly include a Spider-Man vs. Punisher vs. Hulk action sequence at some point in its runtime. Production on the project is ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland, with a release date for the movie set for July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

In 2027, Sony Pictures Animation's acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy will come to an end. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the third and final film in the beloved animated wall-crawling series, ending the story of Shameik Moore's Miles Morales and his travels across the Spider-Verse.

Beyond the Spider-Verse has had an up-and-down journey in development thus far. First announced for release in March 2024, it has been bumped down the Sony slate several times, eventually being removed entirely. It would reemerge earlier this year, getting another date, June 25, 2027.

The third Spider-Verse film will pick up where the last left off. After the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that left Miles stranded in an unknown reality, Beyond will see a team assembled to help save the teenage superhero, all while trying to top the villainous Spot.

Spider-Punk

Sony Pictures

The upcoming Spider-Punk film is the first of three newly revealed Spider-Man spin-off movies. First reported on by Deadline, the new film is said to see Across the Spider-Verse actor Daniel Kaluuya reprise his role from the animated Spider-Verse sequel as the anti-establishment punk-rocking web-slinger Hobie Brown.

Spider-Punk will reportedly be another animated adventure for the wall-crawler, with Kaluuya also set to co-write the script for the new movie.

Every Rumored Spider-Man Movie

Venom

Sony Pictures

Alongside the report of the Spider-Punk movie was word that a new animated Venom film was also in development at Sony Pictures Animation.

The news came by way of insider Daniel Richtman, but no further information was disclosed at the time, including whether it would include Tom Hardy's version of the character from the Venom films or tie into the live-action MCU Spider-Man film.

Spider-Woman

Sony Pictures

Also shared in Richtman's new Spidey spin-off report was the fact that an animated Spider-Woman movie is also in the works at Sony Pictures.

Again, not much was shared about the project besides the fact that it is happening. It is unclear if this film would focus on the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman character or the Ghost Spider/Gwen Stacy character played by Hailee Steinfeld in the Spider-Verse movies.