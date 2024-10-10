Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 3 introduces Natalee Linez's Val as Kevin Atwater's new love interest.

The latest episode pushes Atwater's personal life to the forefront as he tries his best to find the balance when he gets assigned to work with a new forensic psychologist who may or may not be the love of his life.

Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 3 premiered on NBC on October 9.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Chicago PD Season 12 Episode 3

Jason Beghe - Hank Voight

Jason Beghe

Jason Beghe plays Hank Voight, the commander of the 21st District Intelligence Unit.

Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 3 sees Voight spearheading the investigation of the armed robbery case which left several people dead. He is also the one who called in Val to help with the case.

Beghe is known for his roles in projects like G.I. Jane, The Next Three Days, and Thelma & Louise.

LaRoyce Hawkins - Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins reprises his role as Officer Kevin Atwater of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Much of the main focus of Season 12, Episode 3 is centered around Kevin's personal life as he continues to juggle his work, his family, and his building tenants.

After meeting Val inside the bar and clearly hitting it off, he was kicking himself for not getting her number.

Thankfully, the next day, he meets Val again, but it is for work this time after the lone witness of the armed robbery suffers from PTSD.

Kevin and Val bicker like an old couple during the case and they eventually find their ground which leads to an unsurprising kiss at the episode's end.

Hawkins has credits in The Express, South Side, and Ballers.

Natalee Linez - Val

Natalee Linez

Natalee Linez joins the cast of Chicago PD Season 12 as Val, a forensic psychologist who assists the 21st District Intelligence Unit with their new case about an armed robbery.

Val meets Atwater inside a bar the night before. The pair hit it off after their respective dates didn't show up (to be fair, Atwater is waiting for his brother).

Val and Atwater then (unexpectedly) work together on the case. Although they are sometimes not on the same page, it is clear that romance looms over the pair.

Linez starred in Siren, Hawaii Five-0, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. She is also a cast member of Tell Me Lies Season 2 where she portrayed Lydia.

Marina Squerciati - Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati

After being absent in the first two episodes of Chicago PD Season 12, Marina Squerciati returns in Episode 3 as CPD Intelligence Unit member Kim Burgess.

Kim's absence, which led fans to speculate if she left Chicago PD, is due to her attending the NAWLEE (National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives) Conference.

She joins Voight and Atwater in finding out the identity of the suspects behind the armed robbery of a local store.

Squerciati's notable credits include Marshall, It's Complicated, and The Americans.

Patrick John Flueger - Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger

Patrick John Flueger portrays CPD Intelligence agent, Adam Ruzek, in Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 3.

Ruzek gathers as much intel as he can about the suspects, searching through cameras and fingerprints, and interviewing individuals close to the crime scene.

Flueger previously appeared in Footloose, The 4400, Criminal Minds, and Special Skills.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is back as Dante Torres of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

In Season 12, Episode 3, Torres joins Voight and the others in the pursuit of a potential suspect named Mike Livingston.

Aguilar has credits in Filthy Rich, Aloha Haha, and Out the Box.

Amy Morton - Trudy Platt

Amy Morton

Amy Morton brings Trudy Platt to life in Chicago PD Season 12.

She is married to Chicago Fire's Mouch and a Desk Sergeant at the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department.

Morton is known for her roles in Up in the Air, 8MM, and Rookie of the Year

Beth Malone - Diane

Beth Malone

Beth Malone is part of Chicago PD Season 12, Episode 3's cast as Diane, the manager of the store and the lone survivor who witnessed the death of her colleagues at the hands of the robbers.

She suffered from PTSD after seeing the horrific crime which prompts the police to tap Val for help.

Malone recently appeared as Felicia in City of Fire. The actress also starred in Five Days at Memorial, The Blacklist, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Zach Bradley - Jackson

Zach Bradley

Zach Bradley portrays Jackson, Diane's cousin who is later revealed to be a primary suspect behind the shooting and the robbery.

Bradley has credits in Love & Vodka, Asbury Park, and Time Will Never Tell.

John Neumueller - Zeke

John Neumueller

John Neumueller appears as Zeke Roth, one of the suspects who is the only person who called Mike Livingston's (the other shooter) cellphone before he died.

Neumueller is a stunt performer who worked on The Proposal, The Rookie: Feds, and Maria.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and begin streaming on Peacock the next day.