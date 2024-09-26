Chicago PD returns for an exciting new year of Windy City drama in 2024 behind its usual cast of stars and their characters for Season 12.

One of four series making up the One Chicago franchise, Chicago PD takes the story to the street behind the uniformed officers and Intelligence Unit of the CPD's 21st District.

The new 2024 season will start with plenty of exciting mysteries and storylines to follow from the end of Season 11. Most notable is leading character Hank Voight's brief brush with death. The season starts about a month after that as he and his team try to get back on their feet to protect their city.

Chicago PD Season 12 debuted on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Every Actor and Character in Chicago PD's New 2024 Season

Jason Beghe - Hank Voight

Jason Beghe

After starting his run as Hank Voight in Chicago Fire's first season, Jason Beghe took on leading role duties as the headliner for Chicago PD.

Although he comes off as a tough leader, he shows loyalty and dedication to the officers and detectives under his command along with the victims of the crimes he investigates.

Voight will be in a tough situation at the start of Season 12 after losing a young man he got particularly close to named Noah in the Season 11 finale. After rumors hinting at Voight leaving Chicago PD following Season 11, he will be back with a vengeance this year.

Beghe is most recognizable for his roles in projects like G.I. Jane, The Next Three Days, and Thelma & Louise.

LaRoyce Hawkins - Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins

Coming back as a Chicago PD veteran is LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Chicago police officer Kevin Atwater.

Atwater has worked with the Chicago PD's Intelligence Unit for years, and he also has a responsibility to take care of his younger brother and younger sister, Jordan and Vanessa. He is known for his firm stance on the law regardless of what is put in front of him.

Atwater is also one of several officers in the department who could be in line for a promotion in Season 12, although the specific officer has not been revealed yet.

Along with reprising his role in Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice, Hawkins can also be seen in The Express, South Side, and Ballers.

Marina Squerciati - Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati

Mariana Squerciati returns to her regular role on Chicago PD as Officer Kim Burgess, who works in the Intelligence Unit.

Burgess has been through her fair share of trauma in the series, including being shot in Season 8, although the most recent season saw things start to look up for her.

After three different proposals, she finally says yes to marrying her boyfriend, Adam Ruzek, as she looks forward to getting married and continuing to build her relationship with him and her daughter, Makayla.

Squerciati's most notable credits include Marshall, It's Complicated, and The Americans.

Patrick John Flueger - Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger

At the end of Chicago PD Season 10, Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek was at the crossroads between life and death after being shot by an unknown assailant.

Ruzek developed more of his personal life rather than his professional life in Season 10. The character's romantic entanglement with Burgess is going well while saving his daughter Makayla from kidnappers further strengthens their bond.

If he recovers from the gunshot wound, Ruzek's story is expected to center around love and family in Season 11.

Flueger appeared in many notable projects like Footloose, The 4400, Criminal Minds, and Special Skills.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Returning for Chicago PD Season 11 is Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who portrays Officer Dante Torres.

Coming into the show with a troubled past, having spent years watching his stepfather beat and abuse his mother before beating his stepfather into a coma. He also worked as a gang enforcer for a local drug dealer before turning things around.

Aguilar can also be seen in Filthy Rich, Aloha Haha, and Out the Box.

Amy Morton- Trudy Platt

Amy Morton

Amy Morton's Trudy Platt is a desk sergeant at the 21st District of the CPD. She is also the widow of Chicago Fire's Mouch, who was shot dead at the end of Chicago Fire Season 11.

Fans recognize Morton for her roles in Up in the Air, 8MM, and Rookie of the Year

Bojana Novakovic - Jo Petrovic

Bojana Novakovic

Bojana Novakovic first joined the Chicago PD team in Season 11 as Detective Jo Petrovic, and she is set for a comeback in Season 12.

She works with the CPD's Special Victims Unit, although she goes through her own struggles in Season 11 as well after a bout with alcoholism. This comes after a long history of abuse as a child from her mother, who tried to drown her.

Novakovic's other work can be seen in Edge of Darkness, Devil, and Drag Me to Hell (find out more about Bojana Novakovic's life and career here).

Toya Turner - Officer Kiana Cook

Toya Turner

Toya Turner will become part of the Chicago PD family with a series regular role in Season 12 as Officer Kiana Cook.

The new character is described as a patrol officer who embraces the adrenaline of the high-stakes job and does not blink in front of danger.

Turner previously played different roles in episodes of both Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, and other credits include New Amsterdam and Warrior Nun.

Shawn Hatosy - Charlie Reid

Shawn Hatosy

Starting with the Season 12 premiere, Shawn Hatosy will play a recurring role in Chicago PD as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

The character is said to add a new dynamic to the team, particularly for Voight, as Reid sees much of himself and his own philosophy in the leading character.

Hatosy can also be seen in Animal Kingdom, Southland, and Alpha Dog.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and begin streaming on Peacock the next day.

