Most of the original mainstays of Chicago P.D. are back to protect the beloved city in Season 11 of the hit NBC series.

2024 opens with another season of NBC and long-spanning procedural Chicago P.D. Season 11 is expected to be filled with twists and turns after its previous season left many questions unanswered such as Adam Ruzek's fate and the consequence of Jay Halstead leaving for Bolivia.

Chicago P.D. returned to NBC and Peacock on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 p.m. ET.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago P.D. Season 11

Jason Beghe - Hank Voight

Jason Beghe

At the center of Chicago P.D. is Jason Beghe as Hank Voight.

Voight first appeared in Chicago Fire before jumping ship to Chicago P.D.

In the Season 10 finale, Voight is caught in an explosion, but thankfully, he survives the blast. However, one of his team members, Ruzek, is shot while going undercover and was fighting for his life when viewers last saw him.

Given that Voight has been around since the show's inception, some have claimed it is now time for him to give up his responsibilities and retire, but it is clear he has more fight inside of him.

Beghe has over 100 credits to his name, with recognizable roles in G.I. Jane, The Next Three Days, and Thelma & Louise.

Patrick John Flueger - Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger

At the end of Chicago P.D. Season 10, Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek is at the crossroads between life and death after being shot by an unknown assailant.

Ruzek developed more of his personal life rather than his professional life in Season 10. The character's romantic entanglement with Burgess is going well while saving his daughter Makayla from kidnappers further strengthens their bond.

If he recovers from the gunshot wound, Ruzek's story is expected to center around love and family in Season 11.

Flueger appeared in many notable projects like Footloose, The 4400, Criminal Minds, and Special Skills.

LaRoyce Hawkins - Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins plays Kevin Atwater, a respected police officer who stands by the law no matter what the situation is.

In Season 10, Atwater is in the mix of catching the bad guys as he is the one who defeated the season's big bad while also being involved in a tense confrontation with the man who shot Ruzek.

Despite all of his hard work, Atwater has yet to be promoted as a detective, but new Chicago P.D. promo art may hint his promotion is just around the corner in 2024.

Hawkins has credits in The Express, South Side, and Hands Up. The actor also reprised his role as Kevin Atwater in Chicago Fire and Chicago Justice.

Amy Morton - Trudy Platt

Amy Morton

Trudy Platt (played by Amy Morton) is Mouch's husband (Chicago Fire) and a desk sergeant in the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department.

The fact that Mouch is shot at the end of Chicago Fire Season 11 and Ruzek's unknown fate after the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale are too much of a burden to carry for Platt.

Still, Platt is set to do whatever it takes to save and protect not just one, but both lives (Mouch and Ruzek).

Morton is known for her roles in Up in the Air, 8MM, and Rookie of the Year.

Tracy Spiridakos - Hailey Upton

Tracy Spiridakos

Tracy Spiridakos is part of the cast of Season 11 as Hailey Upton, a detective working alongside her husband, Jay Halstead.

Season 10 highlights Upton's tenacious personality in the force as she tries to bring down a criminal who has protection from the police.

The character's unconventional ways of trying to catch the perp catches the attention of Hank Voight, with him telling her to stand down and follow the rules.

Spiridakos' most recognizable role is playing Charlie Matheson in Revolution. The actress also appeared in Mortal Kombat: Legacy, FBI, and MacGyver.

Marina Squerciati - Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati

Kim Burgess is a police officer working in the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit who is trying to recover from trauma after being shot in the Season 8 finale. The character is played by Marina Squerciati.

Much of Burgess' journey in Season 10 is exploring a potential romance with Adam Ruzek, her journey to recovery from PTSD, and spending time with her daughter, Makayla.

Ruzek's unknown fate may push Burgess even more in Season 11 to do everything in her power to help him survive, thus leading to a romance subplot that fans have been waiting for.

Squerciati is best known for her appearances in Marshall, It's Complicated, and The Americans.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar reprises his role as Dante Torress in Chicago P.D. Season 11.

Torres is a policeman who recovers from his troubled past with the help of his peers from the Intelligence Unit.

Aguilar has credits in Filthy Rich, Aloha Haha, and Out the Box.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.