Chicago PD Season 11, Episode 12 sees the team deal with a race against time as they embark on a perilous hunt for the serial killer who murdered Noah (Bobby Hogan).

Episode 12, "Inventory," raises the stakes as an unexpected betrayal turns the tables on the department after an accused murderer claims that the suspect who caused Noah's demise is a cop.

Chicago PD Season 11, Episode 12 premiered on NBC on May 15, and it is currently streaming on Peacock.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago PD Season 11 Episode 12

Jason Beghe - Hank Voight

Jason Beghe

Jason Beghe leads the cast of Chicago PD Season 11 as Sergeant Hank Voight, the commander of the 21st District Intelligence Unit.

Voight is still reeling from Noah's death, mainly because he has grown close to him and he had even decided to let him stay at his home.

He utilizes all his resources to eventually catch the culprit in Episode 12.

Beghe is best known for his roles as Detective Quinn in The Next Three Days, Richard Bates in Californication, and Mike Royce in Castle.

Patrick John Flueger - Adam Ruzek

Patrick John Flueger

Patrick John Flueger is back as Adam Ruzek, a trusted member of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Ruzek returns to the field as he pursues Kiki Dunn's killer. By doing so, he encounters a cop he is not sure he can trust.

Flueger's other notable credits include appearances in 4400, The Super, and Criminal Minds.

LaRoyce Hawkins - Kevin Atwater

LaRoyce Hawkins

LaRoyce Hawkins reprises his role as Officer Kevin Atwater of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Atwater helps the team to unpack Kiki Dunn's revelation that she knows the serial killer's identity. However, it is a challenging affair, considering that she died from a gunshot wound when Upton was trying to ask for her assistance in an apartment building.

Hawkins is known for his roles in The Express, South Side, and Hands Up.

Tracy Spiridakos - Hailey Upton

Tracy Spiridakos

Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) is a detective at the Chicago PD and Jay Halstead's husband. She is known for her unconventional ways of catching bad guys.

Aside from helping Detective Petrovic with her rehab, Episode 12 sees Upton going on a journey of her own as she stops her punishing run (a run consists of six miles a day).

Spiridakos' most famous role is playing Charlie Matheson in Revolution. The actress also has credits in Mortal Kombat: Legacy, FBI, and MacGyver.

Marina Squerciati - Kim Burgess

Marina Squerciati

Marina Squerciati portrays Kim Burgess, a police officer under the umbrella of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Burgess works with Dante Torres and Adam Ruzek to look into Kiki Dunn's case file and whether she is telling the truth about knowing the serial killer's identity.

Squerciati is best known for her roles in Marshall, It's Complicated, and The Americans.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar - Dante Torres

Benjamin Levy Aguilar

Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Dante Torres returns to help the CPD Intelligence Unit with its investigation surrounding Noah's death in Chicago P.D. Season 11, Episode 12.

Aguilar can be seen in Filthy Rich, Aloha Haha, and Out the Box.

Bojana Novakovic - Josephine Petrovic

Bojana Novakovic

Bojana Novakovic plays Josephine Petrovic, a detective for the Chicago Police Department's (CPD) Special Victims Unit.

In Season 11, Episode 12, Petrovic is undergoing rehab due to her alcoholism and she only has Detective Hailey Upton by her side.

After her recovery, Petrovic teams up with Upton to catch an associate of a suspect who has been involved with the recent murders that have been happening in the city.

Fans may recognize Novakovic for her roles as Ilenka Ganush in Drag Me to Hell, Tippi in Satisfaction, and Clara in Love Me.

Kendrick Holmes - Leon Madges

Kendrick Holmes

Kendrick Holmes is part of Season 11, Episode 12's cast as Leon Madges.

Leon is Kiki Dunn's boyfriend who gets arrested by Voight and Upton after they caught him attacking his girlfriend.

Holmes's other notable credits include Weapons of Warfare and City of Vultures 3.

Kristin Dodson - Kiki Dunn

Kristin Dodson

Kristin Dodson joins the cast of Chicago PD Season 11, Episode 12 as Kiki Dunn.

Kiki is Voight's lead on the dangerous serial killer. She is arrested for being an accessory to a murder and she wants to make a deal since she knows the killer's identity.

Dunn even mentions the fact that the killer is a cop.

Dodson previously appeared in The Shivering Truth, Roxanne Roxanne, and Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Debo Balogun - Detective Josen

Debo Balogun

Debo Balogun guest stars as Detective Josen, an investigator who alerts Voight and Upton about Kiki Dunn's knowledge about the serial killer's identity who killed Noah.

Balogun can be seen in Power Book IV, The Christmas Pitch, and Chicago Med.

Jack Foley - Bobby Keter

Jack Foley

Jack Foley appears as Bobby Keter, one of Kiki's associates and a former member of the military whom Upton interrogates, leading to the revelation that the serial killer is named Frank Matson.

Foley has credits in Mrs. Davis, Those Who Can't, and Man of Steel.

Dennis Flanagan - Frank Matson

Dennis Flanagan

Dennis Flanagan joins the world of Chicago PD as Frank Matson.

It is revealed in Season 11, Episode 12 that Frank Matson is the serial killer who tortures his victim with a pipe. He also works as a lock-up keeper.

Matson later kidnaps Voight at the end of the episode.

Flanagan previously appeared in Ozark, American Rust, and Banshee.

Chicago PD Season 11 continues with new episodes debuting on NBC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Read more about Chicago PD on The Direct:

Who Is Bojana Novakovic? 4 Things to Know About Chicago PD Actress

Is Voight Leaving Chicago PD? Jason Beghe's Future on the Show, Revealed

Full Cast of Chicago P.D. 2024 - Season 11 Main Characters & Actors (Photos)