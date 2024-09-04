Lucifer star Tom Ellis and Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty join the cast of Tell Me Lies Season 2.

The Hulu romance drama series returns for its sophomore run, continuing Lucy and Stephen's complicated love story after they return to college. The two former lovers are not on speaking terms, and their issues affect those around them.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 premiered on Hulu on September 4.

Every Main Cast Member of Tell Me Lies Season 2

Grace Van Patten - Lucy

Grace Van Patten

Grace Van Patten returns as Lucy, Stephen's ex-girlfriend who still has feelings for him despite everything he did to her in Season 1.

Lucy's unwavering love and loyalty to Stephen were showcased throughout Tell Me Lies' debut season. This love often led to trouble and heartbreak, and it even reached the point where Lucy lied to her friends and family to save Stephen's reputation.

However, Stephen still chose to pursue Diana instead of her, leading to a chaotic breakup.

In Season 2, Lucy appears ready to start fresh, but her one-time hookup with Evan presents all sorts of trouble in the show's return.

Grace Van Patten is best known for her roles in Under the Silver Lake, Mayday, and Good Posture.

Jackson White - Stephen

Jackson White

Jackson White reprises his role as Stephen, Lucy's manipulative ex-boyfriend who chooses Diana over his girlfriend because he believes that his new girl will lead him to a comfortable life.

Aside from his toxic and problematic personality (he still has something to do with Macy's death), Stephen continues to impress Diana and her family in Season 2 by thriving in his studies and internship at her father's law firm.

White can be seen in Mrs. Fletcher, Ambulance, and The Middle.

Alicia Crowder- Diana

Alicia Crowder

Alicia Crowder plays Diana, Stephen's ex, with whom he later gets back together after choosing her over Lucy.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 sees Diana start a new beginning with Stephen. However, a shocking revelation at the end of the season's first episode involving Diana sends shockwaves to Lucy and Stephen's friend group.

Crowder has credits in The Society, Instinct, and Bleecker.

Sonia Mena - Pippa

Sonia Mena

Sonia Mena portrays Pippa, Wrigley's ex-girlfriend whose reputation is ruined after Lucy's letter concerning Macy's death spreads like wildfire across the football team.

In Season 2, Pippa is in a new relationship with someone unexpected.

Mena's notable credits include Invasion, Citywide, and Love, Victor.

Branden Cook - Evan

Branden Cook

Branden Cook stars as Evan, Bree's boyfriend who previously hooked up with Lucy.

In 2015 (the present timeline), Evan and Bree are about to be married, but Lucy and Evan's hookup does not appear to be a one-time thing since the pair are awkward with each other during the wedding.

Cook previously appeared in Chicago P.D., Masters of the Air, and Industry.

Spencer House - Wrigley

Spencer House

Spencer House's Wrigley is the college football team's quarterback whose career is in jeopardy after he suffered a major injury in Season 1. He is also Pippa's ex-boyfriend and Stephen's brother.

At the center of Wrigley's story in Season 2 is him trying to resolve things with Drew after he is blamed for everything that went wrong with the football team.

Fans may recognize House for his roles in Space Force, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and Small Engine Repair.

Catherine Missal - Bree

Catherine MissalCatherine Missal

Catherine Missal appears as Bree, Evan's girlfriend and future wife, who has no idea that her partner slept with Lucy behind her back.

Missal can be seen in Vacation, The Blacklist, and Movement and Location.

Tom Ellis - Oliver

Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis joins the world of Tell Me Lies as Oliver, a professor at Baird College known for his intimidating personality. The character is also Marianne's husband.

Ellis' most recognizable role is playing the titular character in Lucifer. The actor also starred in Miranda, Vera Drake, and Queen America.

Gabriella Pession - Marianne

Gabriella Pession

Gabriella Pession plays one of Lucy's professors, Marianne, in Tell Me Lies.

Marianne teaches English at Baird College and is married to Oliver.

Pession's past major credits include Crossing Lines, Wilfred, and Those About to Die.

Thomas Doherty - Leo

Thomas Doherty

Another newcomer in Tell Me Lies Season 2 is Thomas Doherty as Leo.

Leo is a junior student at Baird who eventually gets romantically entangled with Lucy. While he is charming on the outside, Season 2, Episode 1 hints that he has hidden red flags that Lucy may find out sooner rather than later.

Doherty has credits in The Invitation, Descendants 2 and 3, and The Lodge.

Jacob Rodriguez - Chris

Jacob Rodriguez

Jacob Rodriguez is part of Season 2's cast as Chris, Lydia's brother who is ecstatic about attending Baird College. In the sophomore season, he is Pippa's new love interest.

Rodriguez is known for his roles in Attaway General and Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.

Natalee Linez - Lydia

Natalee Linez

Natalee Linez stars as Lydia, Lucy's childhood friend and best friend who is engaged to Stephen in 2015.

Season 2 is expected to explain how Lydia and Stephen end up together.

Linez starred in Siren, Hawaii Five-0, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Katherine Hughes - Molly

Katherine Hughes

Katherine Hughes appears in Season 2 as Molly, Diana's friend who gets the attention of one of Stephen's friends.

Hughes' notable credits include Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Echo 3, and My Dead Ex.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.