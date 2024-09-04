Lydia is a major player in Tell Me Lies, and the rift between her and Grace Van Patten's leading character Lucy Albright is a large one.

The Hulu original series, based on Carola Lovering's book of the same name, follows the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) over the course of eight years after meeting in college.

The story is a wild ride, with the leading duo forcefully separating by the time Season 1 ends.

More interestingly, when the Season 1 finale jumps seven years after their beginnings in college, it's revealed that Stephen is engaged to Natalee Linez' Lydia Montgomery, Lucy's former best friend.

Who Is Lydia in Tell Me Lies

Natalee Linez' Lydia Montgomery is the former best friend of Grace Van Patten's Lucy. However, that was back in college--now the two are anything but.

While they were once as thick as thieves, now they don't talk to each other.

What changed between them and when it happened remains a big mystery that viewers are desperate to learn. Considering that Lydia hated Stephen back in college, it's hard to imagine what chain of events would lead those two to get engaged.

As shocking as her appearance in the Season 1 finale was, Lydia did actually appear briefly in both Episodes 1 and 5 in the first season.

Surprisingly, the big twist of Lydia and Stephen's engagement is actually original to the series and not part of the original book.

In case anyone wanted further confirmation that Lydia would play an important part in Tell Me Lies Season 2, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer told ScreenRant that audiences will "definitely learn more about her:"

"Yes. We definitely learn more about her, and we learn more about the things that happen in Lucy and Lydia's friendship that even make it possible for Lydia to end up with Stephen because, obviously, something has to happen in a friendship for you to end up with your best friend's ex."

She also teased that the show will "Definitely put together some of the pieces of the Lydia-Lucy-Stephen triangle."

What Will Lydia Do in Season 2 of Tell Me Lies

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies, which has aired two episodes as of writing, continues the story right where Season 1 left off.

While Lucy and Stephen had a messy split in the finale, it's clear that both are not over their relationship. While Lucy is putting on a show that she's fine, Stephen's wild and questionable behavior is undoubtedly getting to her.

When it comes to Lydia, who is engaged with Stephen in the present-day timeline, the rift between her and Lucy remains larger than life.

It is so large, in fact, that neither of them wants to discuss what exactly happened, leaving the audience in the dark. However, Lydia seems to allude to how she thinks their falling out is entirely Lucy's fault.

She does, however, introduce everyone to her brother Chris for the first time (played by Jacob Rodriquez) to everyone in the past college storyline. It's immediately clear that this is a questionable individual who is probably going to be causing plenty of trouble down the line.

It's also interesting to see Lucy and Lydia together in college when their friendship was still intact.

While there's no telling what exactly happened between the two of them just yet, at the very least, fans can expect that Lydia and Stephen probably won't be working out.

Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu.