What Lucy Did to Lydia in Tell Me Lies, Explained

Something big happened between Lydia (Natalee Linez) and Lucy (Grace Van Patten) in Tell Me Lies (which is now releasing episodes weekly), and it is now the big elephant in the room.

The two of them were best friends in college, which is when a good chunk of Tell Me Lies Season 1 and Season 2 takes place. However, seven years later, in the present timeline, Lydia and Lucy are no longer that close.

To make matters worse, Lydia is engaged to Stephen, Lucy’s big love interest. That is certainly not a situation good friends end up in.

What Did Lucy Do to Lydia In Tell Me Lies?

As it currently stands, there is no explained reasoning behind what exactly happened between Lydia and Lucy.

All audiences know is that the two used to be extremely close, but years later, that's no longer the case. Lydia also used to hate Stephen; now they're set to be married.

While the details remain a mystery, a conversation between the two in Season 2 indicates that Lydia thinks their falling out is entirely Lucy's fault, thanks to something she did.

While speaking to ScreenRant, Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that Season 2 will show "more about the things that happen in Lucy and Lydia's friendship:"

"Yes. We definitely learn more about her, and we learn more about the things that happen in Lucy and Lydia's friendship that even make it possible for Lydia to end up with Stephen because, obviously, something has to happen in a friendship for you to end up with your best friend's ex."

Is the Secret of Lydia and Lucy In the Family?

Many suspect that whatever happened between Lydia and Lucy is due to Lydia's brother, Chris (Jacob Rodriguez).

Lydia introduces everyone to her brother in Season 2, and while he comes off nice at first, as things develop, Chris starts to look more questionable.

In fact, while not explicitly stated, it seems that he may have assaulted Pippa (Sonia Mena) at a party.

This comes to light when Diana finds Pippa half-dressed in Chris' bedroom unconscious. Diana and Lucy can get her to safety, but what exactly unfolds is a mystery.

Perhaps Lucy ends up getting Chris in trouble or an even worse fate, which is why Lydia has strong hate and resentment towards her former friend.

Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu.