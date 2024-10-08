Thanks to its showrunner, the status of a possible Season 3 of Hulu's Tell Me Lies received an official update.

The hit series, which follows the complicated love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Stephen DeMarco) over eight years, is currently airing Season 2.

Six episodes have dropped on Hulu since September 4, with the latest landing on October 2. Unlike Season 1, this batch of episodes only has eight installments, leaving two still pending release.

While Season 2 has yet to conclude, many fans are wondering if the story will continue into a third Season.

Tell Me Lies Creator on Season 3: 'A Lot of Ideas'

Hulu

While speaking with DC Film Girl, Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer gave an official update on Season 3.

Oppenheimer confirmed that while she had plenty of Season 2 mapped out ahead of time, "Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory... assuming it happens:"

"It's definitely still a create process. I had more of Season 2 figures out from the beginning. Season 3 is definitely more uncharted territory. But I have--there are a lot of ideas of what could happen. I think that certain characters definitely deserve justice that I think needs to happen if there's a Season 3... I think there's always more story to tell."

While speaking with Nylon, executive producer Emma Roberts also confirmed her desire for more, claiming that "[they] need a Season 3."

So, while this confirms that Season 3 has not received an official greenlight, the creatives behind the scenes know there is plenty more to tell.

When Could Tell Me Lies Season 3 Arrive?

A Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is incredibly likely. The most compelling reason behind this would be its stellar performance on Hulu.

As reported by Flix Patrol and its data, the series has been in the Top 10 every day since Season 2 aired on September 4 (excluding three days), ranking number one on plenty of occasions.

As for when a Season 3 could air, the first two seasons both aired in early September and wrapped up in mid/late October. Given this pattern, a September 2025 release date could be a good guess.

Season 2 was originally renewed in November of 2023, so with that in mind, an announcement around that same time this year could make perfect sense.

From a story perspective, it's hard to tell for sure what Season 3 could bring since Season 2 hasn't wrapped up yet. While there's obviously the unfolding love story between Lucy and Stephen (who are both currently with other partners), the show still has lots to explore when it comes to explaining what happened between Lucy and her former best friend Lydia.

Tell Me Lies is now streaming on Hulu.