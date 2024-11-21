Following the recent conclusion of Season 2, the showrunner for Tell Me Lies has offered an update on Season 3.

Hulu's Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel, returned on September 4 for its highly anticipated Season 2.

Created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, the show delves into the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), beginning during their college years at the fictional Baird College in the late 2000s.

The second season launched with two episodes, with additional installments released weekly, leading to the finale on October 16. Now with Season 2 in the rearview mirror, fans are ready for any official updates on their prospects of Season 3.

Hulu

Fans of Tell Me Lies may have reason to celebrate, as showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer’s recent Instagram comment has sparked speculation about a potential third season.

Responding to a fan's enthusiastic plea to start working on Season 3, Oppenheimer noted that she's on a "delayed maternity leave first:"

"Taking delayed maternity leave first! Went back to work on season 2 when my daughter was only 2 weeks old, so right now I’m off!"

Oppenheimer previously fueled fan hopes for Tell Me Lies Season 3 with an October interview with Vanity Fair, where she expressed her desire for a third season but acknowledged uncertainty surrounding Hulu's decision timeline:

"I’m so excited about that. I have no idea. I know that Hulu won’t make a decision for a while. They actually have a certain amount of weeks that they have to wait before they can even make a decision. So I’m just trying not to worry about it too much, and see where the pieces fall when they do. It would be wonderful to have a third season."

While the ball appears to be in Hulu's court as to whether or not Season 3 will happen, there is still room to speculate when it could happen if given the green light.

Stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White have expressed enthusiasm for continuing the series, which remains a consistent hit for Hulu.

The high demand for Tell Me Lies Season 2, with Parrot Analytics reporting it has 20.4 times the average audience engagement of a U.S. TV show, highlights its continued popularity and potential for growth.

Parrot Analytics calculates demand by analyzing social media activity, streaming behavior, and other engagement metrics, providing valuable insights into a show's performance and value.

This impressive demand places Tell Me Lies among the top 2.7% of TV shows in the U.S., underscoring the widespread anticipation for its next installment.

When Could Tell Me Lies Season 3 Release?

Speculation about Tell Me Lies Season 3's release date is already swirling, even though Hulu has yet to confirm a renewal.

Oppenheimer recently revealed that while Season 2 was well-mapped, Season 3 remains "uncharted territory," pending its confirmation.

If the show follows its established timeline, with two-year gaps between seasons, a 2026 premiere seems plausible. With Season 2’s dramatic cliffhangers still fresh, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

Tell Me Lies Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.