Here's When Tell Me Lies Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

Season 3 of Hulu's Tell Me Lies will be going into production soon, allowing fans to get an idea of when it could be released.

Tell Me Lies is based on a 2018 novel of the same name by author Carola Lovering. It follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as their relationship unravels over the course of eight years after meeting in college.

The latest update for Tell Me Lies' upcoming third season detailed that it would continue the Season 2 trend of featuring eight episodes. Previously, some rumors suggested that it could be scaled back after Season 2 was reduced to eight episodes from the 10 that comprised Season 1.

When Could Tell Me Lies Season 3 Release?

According to a recent report from The Cinemaholic, Tell Me Lies Season 3 will go into production sometime during the second quarter of 2025, which is April-June.

The Hulu show's upcoming installment hasn't received an official release date or window as of writing, but if it were to follow a similar production schedule to past seasons, it is possible to predict when Season 3 could premiere.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 began filming on January 17, 2024. It filmed for roughly six to seven months, wrapping up somewhere around June or July 2024.

After going through post-production, Season 2 eventually premiered on Hulu on September 4, 2024.

Assuming Season 3 will begin filming somewhere close to the end of 2025's Q2 window (June), it would wrap up around the end of the year if it were to continue the production trend of Season 2. Considering Season 3 will have the same amount of episodes as Season 2, the schedules will likely be similar.

So, if filming wraps up around the end of the year and post-production takes a similar amount of time as Season 2's did, it is possible that Tell Me Lies Season 3 could premiere sometime in the early months of 2026.

What Will Happen in Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Tell Me Lies Season 2 (read more about Season 2's full cast here) ended on a rather messy note. After going through their own struggles, Bree and Evan were set to get married. However, on their wedding day, while Bree was getting ready to walk down the aisle, Stephen sent her an audio message that contained Evan confessing to Stephen that he slept with Lucy.

This was particularly important since Bree and Lucy were best friends, and the fallout from Bree finding out will likely be explored early on in Season 3.

Of course, relationships will likely suffer even more from this news, and even more toxicity from multiple characters can be expected to be at the forefront of Season 3.

Season 3 will also likely further explore the plotline between Stephen and Lydia. The latter was Lucy's childhood best friend and is now engaged to Stephen, but Lucy complicated their relationship when she falsely revealed that she had been assaulted by Lydia's brother.

Tell Me Lies is streaming on Hulu, and Season 3 is expected to go into production soon.