Tell Me Lies Season 3 Gets Exciting Story Update (Report)

A new episode-count update gives Tell Me Lies Season 3 room to tell a robust story.

Tell Me Lies, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, follows the complicated relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) throughout their college years and beyond.

Season 2, which launched with two episodes and concluded on October 16, consisted of eight episodes, down from ten in Season 1. While Oppenheimer has recently taken a "delayed maternity leave" before working on Season 3, Tell Me Lies Season 3 was officially renewed last month.

Hulu

According to Deadline, Hulu's Tell Me Lies has maintained an eight-episode count for its upcoming third season, keeping pace with the previous season despite concerns that it might see a further reduction.

After Season 2 dropped from ten (Season 1) to eight episodes, many fans feared a shorter Season 3, but the decision to keep the episode count consistent ensures that the series will have at least as much room for story development as it did in Season 2.

This move, influenced by both creative desires and external factors, reflects a broader trend among streamers, including Netflix and Hulu, to scale back episode counts for certain shows.

What Will Happen in Tell Me Lies Season 3?

Season 3 of Tell Me Lies is expected to pick up directly at Bree and Evan's chaotic wedding, where Stephen sends Bree a recording exposing Evan's infidelity with Lucy.

The fallout from this revelation will likely ripple through the characters' lives, exploring how Stephen ends up engaged to Lucy's ex-best friend, Lydia.

Oppenheimer has teased a narrative shift, calling Season 3 "definitely more uncharted territory," with more focus on the 2015 timeline while still wrapping up loose ends from 2008.

Fans can also expect escalating tension, as Oppenheimer has hinted at themes of revenge and justice. With its trademark mix of emotional vulnerability and toxic drama, Season 3 promises another intense chapter in Lucy and Stephen's story.

The first two seasons of Tell Me Lies are streaming now on Hulu.