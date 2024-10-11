Did Drew Die In Tell Me Lies? His Season 2 Omission Explained

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 7 referenced Drew's (Benjamin Wadsworth) mysterious vanishing act in a subtle yet significant way.

Speculation surrounding Drew's absence in Tell Me Lies Season 2 has been one of the main discussion points among fans.

In Season 1 of Tell Me Lies, Drew is involved with Macy's (Lily McInerny) death because he is the other driver who almost collides with Macy and Stephen. His involvement in Macy's accident was at the crux of Drew's story in Season 1, leading to his estrangement from his brother and their friend group.

Why Is Drew Absent in Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Benjamin Wadsworth

Tell Me Lies Season 1's finale was the last time fans saw Drew in the series.

After being investigated by the dean due to his involvement with Macy's death (thanks to an anonymous letter sent by Lucy), the revelation sent Drew on a path where he doesn't know what to do anymore with his life (read more about what happened to Macy in Tell Me Lies Season 1).

Drew accused his brother's girlfriend, Pippa (Sonia Mena), of sending the letter without knowing that Lucy (Grace Van Patten) actually did it to protect Stephen.

He confronted Pippa during a party, which led to Wrigley falling off a balcony and injuring his leg in the process. Drew was shaken after the tragic events and has since been absent from the series.

The present-day timeline of the Season 1 finale also revealed that Drew has not talked to Wrigley or any of them since the injury.

As a result, Drew is nowhere to be found in Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Do We Know How Drew Dies?

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 7 once again references Drew after Wrigley tries to call his cellphone, but it goes straight to voicemail.

This one scene suggests that Drew could still be alive and is simply estranged from his brother. However, it could also imply that Drew is dead, potentially indicating that Wrigley is still in denial about his brother's fate.

Some fans have already speculated that Drew is already dead in Tell Me Lies' present timeline, which could explain why Wrigley has always been high on drugs.

In the Season 1 finale, Lucy outright called Wrigley "a coked-up gorilla" during Evan and Bree's wedding. After her remarks, Evan even reminded Lucy to "take it easy on him," implying that something tragic happened to Drew.

It is possible that Drew committed suicide after the party because he felt guilty about his involvement with Macy's death and his part in his brother's injury.

Although the suicide angle has yet to be confirmed by the series, Drew's continued absence in both the past and the present timeline of Tell Me Lies suggests a grim fate for the character.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is streaming on Hulu. Read more about the cast of Tell Me Lies Season 2.