Drew's absence looms large in Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) has been a mainstay of Tell Me Lies since Season 1. He is Wrigley's (Spencer House) brother who commits an irreversible mistake that causes Macy's (Lily McInerny) death.

His involvement is revealed as early as Episode 2 since he tells Wrigley and Stephen (Jackson Wright) about Macy's accident. He leaves without calling the authorities because he has been drinking that time and he is scared of the repercussions.

What Happened to Drew in Tell Me Lies Season 1 Finale?

Benjamin Wadsworth

Drew's inadvertent downfall started in Season 1, Episode 6 when Stephen let slip to his girlfriend, Lucy (Grace Van Patten), all the crucial details about Macy's death, such as being with her inside the car and the fact that Drew is the other driver who almost collides with them during that fateful night.

After this revelation, Lucy believes that Drew, not Stephen, is the one responsible for Macy's death. This prompts her to send a letter to the Dean to investigate Drew, thinking that this is her way to save her boyfriend.

One letter essentially causes Drew's downfall since it sends him to a path where he accuses Wrigley's girlfriend, Pippa (Sonia Mena), of sending the anonymous letter to the Dean.

For those wondering, Pippa is innocent and Stephen just planted the idea that she did it to save his reputation and friendship with Drew.

Drew then confronts Pippa during a party and it leads to a fistfight with Wrigley which ultimately causes him to fall off a balcony.

The accident leads to Wrigley breaking up with Pippa and the football team blaming her for their star player's injury.

As for Drew, he looks shocked and shaken after seeing his brother badly injured.

Why Drew Has Yet To Appear in Tell Me Lies Season 2

Drew is nowhere to be found in the two-part premiere of Tell Me Lies Season 2. However, there is one reference to him in the Season 1 finale that could provide a clue on his fate.

At Evan (Branden Cook) and Bree's (Catherine Missal) wedding in 2015, Wrigley is high from drugs, causing Lucy to describe him as a "coked-up gorilla."

Evan butts in, telling her, "It was his brother's birthday yesterday, so maybe take it easy on him."

Evan's line suggests that something tragic happened to Drew during the gap between Wrigley's injury and Bree and Evan's wedding in 2015.

There is a strong possibility that Drew has been dead for a while even before Bree and Evan's wedding which could explain Evan's remarks to Lucy and Wrigley's downward spiral to drugs.

Drew could also have been estranged from his brother and his friends after the injury incident and he could've moved away from them after feeling guilty of what happened to Macy.

Hopefully, Season 2 gives a definitive answer to Drew's fate.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.