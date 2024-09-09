Tell Me Lies Season 1 mostly centered around Macy's unfortunate death and its ramifications toward Lucy and Stephen's friend group.

Season 1 of the Hulu drama series is filled with lies and desperate attempts to clean one's reputation by manipulating certain events in their favor. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) does everything she can to protect her boyfriend, Stephen's (Jackson White), reputation at Baird College.

Before Lucy enters the picture, Macy (Lily McInerny) casually hooks up with Stephen during her first week in college.

Macy's Death in Tell Me Lies Season 1 Explained

Lily McInerny

Stephen's combined confidence, bravado, and flirtiness are enough reasons to woo Macy into sleeping with him.

It is clear from the moment they first met (via flashback from Season 1, Episode 10) that Stephen wants nothing but casual sex, while Macy appears to hint that she desires something more, maybe even a relationship.

However, Stephen insists that being casual lasts longer, leading to Macy's stamp of approval. It is later revealed that Macy and Lucy eventually become roommates, making things complicated for Stephen since he is attracted to both.

Getting invited to a frat party gives Macy the perfect opportunity to hang out with Stephen, using this as her way to at least let him know that she likes him. Destiny also sides with Macy after Lucy declines her request to go with her to the same party.

After a few drinks and a good time, Stephen asks Macy to drive him home since she's sober. While initially agreeing, Macy tells him, "I'm more fucked up than I realized," and they should find someone at the party instead to drive her car.

Stephen, who doesn't want anyone finding out about his casual hookup with Macy, insists instead on driving even though he's drunk.

This decision proves to be drastic since it leads to Stephen and Macy crashing into the trees after he avoids another car, ultimately killing Macy.

Trying to preserve his reputation and being scared of the situation, Stephen moves Macy into the driver's seat to act as if she was driving the car this whole time. He then leaves the crime scene behind as if nothing happened.

How Macy's Death Affects Stephen's Friends in Tell Me Lies

Lucy later learns about Stephen's involvement, and this revelation prompts her to protect her boyfriend at all costs. She even sends a letter to the Dean's office about Drew's (Benjamin Wadsworth) involvement.

Drew is revealed to be the other car's driver in Tell Me Lies, who almost crashed into Stephen and Macy before turning at the last minute to save himself. While he's also drunk during the fateful night, he decides to leave Macy's car behind due to guilt.

Lucy's letter is enough reason for the Dean and the other professors to investigate the matter, leading them to question Drew about his involvement.

Given that Stephen and his brother, Wrigley (Spencer House), are the only ones who know about his involvement, Drew panics and blames Wrigley's girlfriend, Pippa (Sonia Mena), for sending the letter.

A fistfight between the two brothers causes Wrigley to fall off the balcony, potentially causing a career-ending injury for him as a college football player.

As for Drew, the Season 1 finale implies that he is depressed over the investigation, and some theorize that he may have ended his own life at some point in the future.

Lucy also tries to take matters into her own hands by suggesting that she and Stephen were together during the night of Macy's death; she thinks that this alibi could save her boyfriend from being prime suspect number one.

Overall, Stephen's selfish actions led to Macy's death, essentially kickstarting a tragic domino effect that significantly impacted the lives of Lucy, Drew, Wrigley, and even Pippa.

Tell Me Lies Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.