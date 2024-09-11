Tell Me Lies: How Many Seasons Will There Be In Total?

While it's unclear how many seasons Tell Me Lies will last, some hints point to future episodes.

Tell Me Lies is a drama Hulu series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel.

It follows the toxic, eight-year romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) after they meet in college. The series was renewed for a second season in November 2022, with Season 2 of Tell Me Lies debuting on September 4.

The new season explores the fallout of their breakup and how it impacts their lives and friend groups. However, with limited source material to work off of, viewers wonder how many seasons are in store.

How Many Seasons of Tell Me Lies Will There Be?

Hulu

The first season of Tell Me Lies was based on Carola Lovering’s standalone novel.

While the book concludes without any sequels, Season 2 of the series ventures beyond the novel's original scope, introducing new, unexplored plotlines.

With the show expanding beyond the source material, it's uncertain how much further the story will be developed in future seasons.

According to Creative Screenwriting, Oppenheimer presented a 30-page document detailing Season 1 before work in the writers' room began. During development, she also outlined potential storylines up to Season 2.

Oppenheimer further explained to Deadline that the initial pitch was "pretty thorough" and included "possibilities for later seasons," suggesting the possibility of a third season or more:

"When I pitched the show originally—it’s probably three years ago now—I had to write a pretty thorough, serious format that had possibilities for later seasons. And I hadn’t broken the second season yet, but I had said they will probably be apart at this point."

Looking back, Season 2 was renewed roughly a month after the release of Season 1, so it's expected that any news of a third season renewal will come sometime after Season 2's debut.

What Happened in Tell Me Lies Season 2 Premiere?

In Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 1, the 2015 storyline picks up at Bree (played by actress Catherine Missal) and Evan’s (Branden Cook) engagement party. Tensions are high between Lucy and Lydia in Tell Me Lies (Natalee Linez) since Lydia is Lucy's former best friend and is now engaged to Stephen.

Lydia tells Lucy she’ll never forgive her, hinting at unresolved conflict. Flashbacks to 2008 show Lucy’s emotional distress in the aftermath of her relationship with Stephen, who continues manipulating her, especially regarding a new potential love interest, Leo (Thomas Doherty).

Lucy confronts Stephen at a party, smashing his iPhone and threatening to expose him.

In Episode 2, Lucy struggles with her past trauma, exhibits erratic behavior, and tries to assert herself against Diana (Alicia Crowder) while still haunted by her unresolved feelings for Stephen.

As Episode 3 approaches, Lucy’s fragile mental state is likely to worsen, leading to more confrontations with Stephen. We may also see the fallout from her bold threat to him and deeper insights into her fractured friendship with Lydia.

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, September 11 on Hulu.