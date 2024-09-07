Who Is Catherine Missal? 4 Things to Know About Tell Me Lies Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Catherine "Cat" Missal is again getting fans' attention following the premiere of Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies premiered on Hulu on September 4, 2024, with the release of its first two episodes.

The eight-episode season will continue with new entries dropping weekly on Wednesdays, wrapping up with the finale on October 10.

This season follows the fallout from Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen's (Jackson White) toxic relationship, introducing new characters like Tom Ellis' Oliver and returning ones like Missal's Bree.

Meet Catherine Missal- Biography Details

Catherine Missal Felt Instant Chemistry With Her Tell Me Lies Co-Stars

Catherine Missal plays Bree in Tell Me Lies, who is portrayed as an outsider who remains deeply loyal and a great friend despite feeling disconnected from normal life.

The 25-year-old actress connected with Bree's outsider perspective, reflecting on how she learned from the character's loyalty and resilience.

Regarding her experience with the cast, Missal shared with Screen Rant that the chemistry between the cast "clicked so instantly" which made playing the future scenes (shot early in production) much easier, and noted how much fun they had, especially during group scenes like the big party days:

"I think it's funny because the first stuff that we shot was in the future—eight years of knowing each other. And it was in like the first three days of meeting each other. So all of that was really funny. But we all clicked so instantly, that it was really easy to kind of get that chemistry. But it was fun to play college characters, you know?"

In Season 2, Missal's self-esteem suffers due to Evan's betrayal of Lucy. Missal said that she approached Bree’s storyline with "caution and care," especially given the delicate material.

Catherine Starred Opposite Her Sister in One of Her First Movie Roles

Catherine Missal starred alongside her sister Kelley Missal in the film Movement and Location.

Movement and Location follows Kim Getty (Bodine Boling), an immigrant from 400 years in the future, sent back in time to escape the difficulties of her era and live a simpler life.

During a red carpet event for the film, Catherine explained how her sister is playing a role that's "supposed to look exactly like [her]:"

"She plays a girl that's supposed to look exactly like me so it was easy... A lot of people mistake me for her."

When asked if she likes watching herself on the big screen, the young actress compared it to "recording a sports game and watching it over" to improve:

"Actually I do like really watching myself... I think it like really helps me. It's like recording a sports game and watching it over to see what you did wrong almost."

Catherine Has Two Cats

Catherine Missal has two cats named Chicken and Bunny, who she enjoys playing with during her downtime (per Refinery29), especially when taking breaks from "editing songs:"

"I run errands for a bit, come home and make brunch. I spend the afternoon editing songs, taking breaks to play with my cats, Chicken and Bunny."

Catherine Also Makes Music

In addition to her acting career, Catherine Missal is also a musician. She wrote, directed, and starred in the music video for "Batman Song," showcasing her creative range and extending interests.

Another of her songs, "Next to You," was featured in an episode of Tell Me Lies, adding a personal touch to the show she stars in.

Missal's music can be found on platforms like Spotify, with a clear passion for a variety of performing arts.

Tell Me Lies is streaming now on Hulu.