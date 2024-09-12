Tell Me Lies: So Who Does Lucy End Up With?

Lucy's future love life in the 2015 timeline is further expanded in Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Lucy (Grace Van Patten) has had a complicated romantic connection throughout her stay at the fictional Baird College in New York, most of it centered on her relationship with Stephen (Jackson White).

While the pair broke up at the beginning of Season 2 and fans are clamoring for them to get back together, the show's 2015 timeline revealed that Stephen is engaged to Lydia (Natalee Linez) while Lucy has another man in her life.

Lucy's Future Boyfriend in Tell Me Lies Explained

Grace Van Patten & Edmund Donovan

Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 3 confirmed that Lucy ends up with Max in the 2015 timeline.

Season 1, Episode 1 introduced Max (Edmund Donovan) as Lucy's boyfriend before things between her and Stephen get pushed into the forefront.

The pair first met in the latter's freshman year of college. During that time, she has yet to move on from her ex-boyfriend.

Unlike Lucy who is a total emotional wreck, Max is stable and genuinely cares for her when they are together.

Max and Lucy eventually stayed in touch, with them ultimately finding themselves back together at some point before the 2015 timeline.

Max's Presence in Tell Me Lies Season 2 Explained

Grace Van Patten

While the college timeline of Tell Me Lies Season 2 pairs together Lucy and her new love interest, Leo (Thomas Doherty), the 2015 timeline slowly unpacks the truth that Grace Van Patten's protagonist is happy with Max.

It is revealed that her experience with Stephen and Leo combined with the strong connections she forged with her friends Bree and Pippa allowed her to learn the importance of developing a stable and abuse-free relationship.

This paves the way for her to learn these lessons and apply them to Max, considering that she seems happy when viewers catch up with her in the 2015 timeline.

In Season 2, Episode 3, Lucy and Max attend Bree's (Catherine Missal) and Evan's (Branden Cook) joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Max and Stephen catch up during the event and they appear friendly and close to each other. Lucy is annoyed by it, possibly mainly due to her strained past with Stephen.

Despite that, Max tells her that what Stephen did doesn't matter because it's all in the past.

As the season progresses, there is a good chance that more of Lucy and Max's history will be showcased to allow fans to unpack how the pair ended up together and how Stephen could be tied to it all.

Tell Me Lies Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.