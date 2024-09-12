Tell Me Lies is back for its second season, meaning Edmund Donovan is also back as Max.

Tell Me Lies follows the lives of the students attending the fictional Baird College in New York, over the span of eight years.

In particular, the series focuses on Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and her on-again-off-again relationship with a college junior, Stephen (Jackson White).

Who is Max in Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Edmund Donovan (Civil War) joins the cast of Tell Me Lies as Max in both seasons. Max is Lucy's boyfriend in the present 2015 timeline; however, it's revealed the two met long before that.

Max is established as an ex-soldier who is running his family's bar. The couple met in Lucy's freshman year of college and they've seemingly stayed in touch over the years.

Max isn't featured as heavily in Season 1 of Tell Me Lies as the series is so focused on Lucy and Stephen's relationship in the past timeline, but he does make a return in Season 2.

What Happens to Max in Season 2?

Three episodes of Tell Me Lies Season 2 have been released thus far and the latest one features the return of Donovan as Max.

The episode begins in the present 2015 timeline and sees Max introduced to Lucy's ex, Stephen, at a bachelor/bachelorette party.

Stephen makes an effort to be nice to Max, which annoys Lucy and causes her to warn her boyfriend not to get too friendly. Max seems confused that Lucy is still so rattled by Stephen, all these years later.

Not much else is seen of Max in this episode as the show flips back to the past timeline to explore more of Lucy and Stephen's dealings in college. However, it appears that, at this point, Max is unaware of his girlfriend's history with Stephen.

Stephen had only recently been re-introduced into the present timeline of the series, where it was revealed he was engaged to Lucy's friend Lydia.

With the two exes back in the same room (along with their new partners), it seems things are primed to explode as the season goes on and the character's pasts threatens to resurface and derail them both.

Episodes 1-3 of Tell Me Lies Season 2 is streaming on Hulu. New episodes are being released weekly.