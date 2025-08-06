Superman 2025 New Photos Reveal First Official Look At Corenswet’s Suit Without Trunks

A new look at DC Studios' 2025 Superman movie showed what David Corenswet's hero would look like without trunks. After Zack Snyder's Man of Steel deviated from Superman's classic look by not using his red trunks, debates raged on for months about whether DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's movie would do the same. As it turns out, both options were heavily considered during the development process.

Maybelle Pineda, who worked in the costume department for DC Studios' Superman, shared a behind-the-scenes look into the surface design process in a new video. Naturally, a major Hollywood production like Superman has hundreds of moving parts to make it work, including costumes for every actor appearing on screen. Corenswet's outfit was a top priority in this instance, as his look would set the stage for what fans expect to see across the DCU's future.

Pineda shared over a dozen photos and videos in a new post on Instagram. Included in the batch was an image of Corenswet's blue super suit, sans the classic red trunks the hero is known for.

The costume boasts the new "S" logo (from DC Comics' Kingdom Come storyline) and the red cape, and there is a yellow belt around Corenswet's waist, but the trunks are missing.

In the days after Gunn announced the first slate of new projects in his and Peter Safran's DCU, he polled fans on whether his Superman should have his classic trunks from the comics.

While he did not indicate how much influence this would have on his final decision, just under 60% of poll respondents said Corenswet's hero costume should have the trunks. Gunn made the same call as he developed his first DCU movie, bringing the trunks back for the Last Son of Krypton.

Released on July 11, 2025, Superman marked Gunn's first movie in DC Studios' new universe. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, Clark Kent starts off in his early days at the Daily Planet while also developing his relationship with Lois Lane and diving into a major battle with Lex Luthor and other big bads from DC lore. Superman is playing in theaters worldwide.

Will David Corenswet's Superman Ever Go Trunks-Less?

As of writing, plans are already in place for James Gunn's Superman to get a sequel, as Corenswet is under contract to return to the role. Given this news, along with the expectation that he has years ahead of him to play this role, the question is how many new outfits his Man of Steel will get.

Superhero movies tend to frequently give their heroes new suits, largely to push merchandise sales for their parent studio. Fans saw this recently on the Marvel side with images of Tom Holland's new suit from 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it would not be shocking to see the same thing happen in Gunn and Safran's new DCU.

Gunn is still in the early stages of working on the project in which Corenswet will make his next appearance as Superman. While his next suit could continue the theme of using the trunks seen in his first movie, Gunn could also decide to move away from them if he sees a reason to do so in the story.