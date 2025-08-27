One Ahsoka Season 2 star confirmed that two characters from the Star Wars streaming series will share many scenes in the show's second season. Ahsoka's sophomore effort has been a long time coming, as Lucasfilm preps the return of Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi master. The show's second season will see much of the original cast reprise their roles from Season 1, like Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger; however, one big name from the show's first season has sadly been replaced.

Baylan Skoll actor Ray Stevenson was recast for Ahsoka's second season following Stevenson's tragic death in May 2023. Instead of doing away with Stevenson's mysterious villain, the character will be back in Season 2, played by Game of Thrones star Rory McCann. McCann will join Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati as the show's primary Force-wielding big bads.

According to Ivanna Sakhno, Ahsoka Season 2 will feature plenty of her Shin Hati and McCann's Baylan Skoll together on-screen.

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct while promoting the digital release of M3GAN 2.0, Sakhno confirmed that she and McCann's Ahsoka characters will share many scenes in the series' still-in-production second season.

"I get to see Rory nearly daily at the moment," the Shin Hati star revealed, insinuating that she will be sharing plenty of screentime with the former Game of Thrones actor:

The Direct: "The passing of Ray Stevenson was obviously incredibly tragic, but thankfully, his legacy and the character he brought to the screen will live on forever. And for Season 2, Rory McCann was brought on board to help keep Baylan Skoll's story alive. I know you can't speak on the show, but just, what was it like working with him as an actor? And being able to continue that character's journey and Ray's legacy?" Sakhno: "We're in the middle of filming right now. I'm reporting to you from London, so I, you know, I get to see Rory nearly daily at the moment, and he has been amazing to work with. I will have his work speak for itself, but he is definitely a gift for us to have. And there couldn't have been anyone better to take on this role."

Sakhno and McCann will star alongside Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lars Mikkelsen in Ahsoka Season 2. The next batch of episodes from Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian creator Dave Filoni will follow Dawson's titular Jedi as she and her Mandalorian mentee, Sabine Wren, remain marooned in another galaxy, all while the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn eyes galactic domination in the Star Wars galaxy fans are more accustomed to.

Ahsoka Season 2 has no official release window, but it is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What To Expect from Shin Hati in Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Even though audiences have yet to see a glimpse of Ahsoka Season 2, they are still eager to find out what will become of the show's characters in its second batch of episodes.

This is especially true with the show's characters stranded in another galaxy at the end of Season 1, like Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati. Shin, Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka, and Sabine Wren were all marooned on the uncharted planet of Peridea by the Ahsoka Season 1 finale.

This will almost surely come into play in the second season, as Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned to the prime Star Wars galaxy without Ahsoka there to lend a hand in the fight against Thrawn's terrifying military mind.

As Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and the New Republic reckon with Thrawn's reemergence, Ahsoka and Sabine will be left to uncover why Shin and her master Baylan wanted to get to Peridea so severely in the first place.

Some have speculated this could be because the planet is Mortis (as seen in the beloved Mortis arc in Star Wars: The Clone Wars), a realm that exists outside of known reality and is said to be the origin point for the Force itself.