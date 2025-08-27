After Shang-Chi’s Success, The MCU Needs To Add These 10 Marvel Martial Arts Experts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has steadily expanded its tone, characters, and genres over the years. This includes introducing grounded espionage storylines, such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, to cosmic ones, like Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a pivotal impact on the Multiverse Saga. But Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had something new and fresh: a heavy focus on martial arts mastery and dynamic hand-to-hand combat. It showed audiences that superhero storytelling can be even more thrilling and intimate when it blends human hand-to-hand combat skill and the supernatural.

Shang-Chi's success at the box office, grossing over $432 million worldwide, confirmed the demand for more martial arts specialists in the MCU. Shang-Chi proved that a fight sequence can be character-driven art, blending high-octane action with cultural depth. Its choreography and intensity stood out in a franchise often dominated by large-scale CGI battles, showing that martial arts can command the same excitement as intergalactic warfare.

As Marvel Studios moves into its next phase, it would be wise to balance its cosmic stories with more martial arts specialists. Characters whose abilities come from training, discipline, and skill can provide not just thrilling visuals, but also more personal and relatable stories.

Marvel Martial Artists Who Should Join the MCU Next

Shen Kuei (The Cat)

Marvel Comics

Shen Kuei, better known as "The Cat," is an enigmatic figure from Marvel Comics. He originated as a highly skilled operative in the shadowy world of international espionage. First appearing in Master of Kung Fu #38 in 1976, he began his career as a spy for communist China based in Hong Kong before transitioning to freelance work. He often clashes with heroes like Shang-Chi.

His moniker stems from his cat-like cunning, stealth, and agility, which have made him a legendary presence in criminal underworld circles. He's revered for his ability to outmaneuver even the most vigilant adversaries.

As one of the greatest living masters of hand-to-hand combat, Shen Kuei excels in various martial arts disciplines, demonstrating wall-level strength and being capable of trading blows with elite fighters.

He possesses no superhuman powers but relies on peak human conditioning, expert thievery, and tactical espionage skills, allowing him to infiltrate secure locations with ghost-like precision. In the MCU, Shen Kuei could serve as a complex anti-hero or rival in a Shang-Chi sequel, which has been heavily teased for some time now.

Junzo Muto

Marvel Comics

Junzo Muto stands out as a formidable assassin and former leader of the Hand, a ninja clan already established in the MCU through Daredevil and The Defenders. Muto's backstory involves rising through the ranks of the Hand by absorbing the powers of others, including a brief stint as the wielder of the Iron Fist after stealing Danny Rand's chi.

His narrative arc often portrays him as a power-hungry manipulator who clashes with heroes in epic martial tournaments and clan wars.

Muto's abilities include exceptional hand-to-hand combat prowess, enhanced by his capacity to absorb chi and magical energies, which he can channel into energy-surrounded fists for devastating strikes.

This makes him one of the deadliest martial artists in the Marvel Universe, capable of adapting mid-battle by siphoning opponents' strengths.

In the MCU, he could revive the Hand as a recurring threat in an Iron Fist reboot or crossover with Shang-Chi. His inclusion would offer a villain whose tactical brilliance pushes even the best heroes to their limit.

Mister X

Marvel Comics

Mister X is a self-made combatant driven by an obsessive quest to become the ultimate killing machine. Born into wealth but scarred by a traumatic childhood, he traveled the world training under elite masters, only to slay them upon surpassing their skills, amassing a reputation as a ruthless fighter in underground arenas.

His story often intersects with mutants and mercenaries, portraying him as a thrill-seeker who craves battles against worthy foes like Wolverine and Deadpool.

As a low-level mutant telepath, Mister X's primary edge comes from reading opponents' minds to predict and counter their moves in combat, augmented by his mastery of all known martial arts and peak physical conditioning.

This psychic foresight turns every fight into a chess match, where anticipation is just as important as raw power. The MCU could introduce him as a mutant antagonist in X-Men films now that the legendary mutants are set to join the MCU.

Silver Sable

Marvel Comics

Silver Sable, whose real name is Silvija Sablinova, is the princess of the fictional Eastern European nation of Symkaria and a world-renowned mercenary leader. She first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #265 in 1985.

Motivated by her father's death at the hands of Nazis, she dedicated her life to hunting war criminals, founding Silver Sable International and the Wild Pack, a team of reformed mercenaries, to fund her operations through big contracts.

Without superhuman powers, Silver Sable relies on indomitable will, mastery of hand-to-hand combat, firearms, swordsmanship, gymnastics, and strategic command, making her a pinnacle of human achievement through lifelong training.

In the MCU, she could debut in a Spider-Man film and add a unique dynamic to one of Marvel's most successful franchises, which is set to add these iconic characters to its upcoming movie.

Psylocke (Betsy Braddock)

Marvel Comics

Betsy Braddock, known as Psylocke, is a British mutant with a complex history tied to espionage and mysticism, debuting in Captain Britain #8 in 1976 as the twin sister of Brian Braddock. Initially a precognitive agent for STRIKE's Psi Division, she evolved into a telepathic ninja after body-swapping with Kwannon, joining the X-Men and facing threats like the Hand and Apocalypse.

Her powers include telepathy, telekinesis, and precognition, which she channels into psychic blades and enhanced martial arts. This makes her a master swordswoman and hand-to-hand expert capable of constructing energy weapons for lethal precision.

The MCU could integrate her into the X-Men lineup or a Captain Britain project. The depth of her character, dual heritage, and powers would enrich the franchise with psychologically rich, martial-focused narratives.

Gorgon (Tomi Shishido)

Marvel Comics

Tomi Shishido, alias Gorgon, is a mutant extremist and Hand operative with a prodigious intellect and deadly gaze, introduced in Wolverine #20 in 2004. A child genius who proved God's existence mathematically at age 13, he manifested his powers by turning people to stone, joining nationalist groups and the Hand to pursue world domination, often clashing with Wolverine in brutal, philosophical confrontations.

Gorgon's abilities stem from mutation and Hand enhancements: petrifying eye contact, superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and telepathy, combined with expert swordsmanship using blades like Godkiller. He could emerge in the MCU as a Hand-affiliated villain in a Secret Warriors adaptation.

Lady Deathstrike (Yuriko Oyama)

Marvel Comics

Yuriko Oyama, aka Lady Deathstrike, is a cybernetically enhanced samurai seeking vengeance. She first appeared in Daredevil #197 in 1983 as the daughter of Lord Dark Wind, the inventor of the adamantium bonding process. Scarred by her father's experiments and driven by a code of honor, she underwent Spiral's modifications to become a cyborg.

Her powers include an adamantium-laced skeleton and claws, superhuman strength, speed, agility, endurance, and self-repairing nanotechnology, making her a formidable martial artist with unyielding resilience.

Viper (Ophelia Sarkissian)

Marvel Comics

Ophelia Sarkissian, commonly called Viper or Madame Hydra, is a master terrorist and poisoner with deep ties to global conspiracies, debuting in Captain America #110 in 1969. Orphaned and trained by Hydra, she rose to lead the organization, often clashing with the Avengers, X-Men, and Spider-Woman.

Lacking superpowers, Viper excels in hand-to-hand combat, marksmanship, swordplay, and toxicology, bolstered by her strategic genius and leadership over HYDRA forces.

Fat Cobra

Marvel Comics

Fat Cobra is an Immortal Weapon representing the heavenly city of Peng Lai, bursting onto the scene in Immortal Iron Fist #8 in 2007 as a larger-than-life champion with a storied past. Once an underground fighter, actor, soldier, and opera singer, he earned his title through the Tournament of the Heavenly Cities, defending his realm in epic battles while grappling with personal problems.

His immense size belies superhuman speed, strength, and durability, mastered through Peng Lai kung fu, allowing him to deliver earth-shaking strikes and endure punishing fights. Fat Cobra could join Danny Rand in an Iron Fist film in the MCU.

Prince of Orphans (John Aman)

Marvel Comics

John Aman, the Prince of Orphans, is a mystical warrior and one of the Immortal Weapons, originating from Golden Age comics but revitalized in Immortal Iron Fist #8 in 2007. Raised by benevolent Tibetan monks for 25 years after being selected as an orphan for his physical potential, he became the champion of the City of Orphans, competing in heavenly tournaments and aiding heroes like Iron Fist against otherworldly foes.

Trained to superhuman levels, Aman possesses enhanced strength, speed, agility, and mental acuity, including mist-form intangibility and chi manipulation for devastating strikes, making him one of Marvel's deadliest martial artists.