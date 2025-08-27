Disney+ Confirms The Bad Batch's 2025 Return In Star Wars Show

Clone Force 99 was introduced in The Clone Wars as an elite squad of clone troopers that were modified with genetic enhancements, with Dee Bradley Baker providing all the clone voices as usual. A Disney+ sequel series, The Bad Batch, served as a three-season spin-off for Clone Force 99, where they met Omega, played by Michelle Ang, a rare female clone of Jango Fett. While The Bad Batch have been absent from screens since the Disney+ series ended in May 2024, they made a comeback in 2025 in the Rogue Agents comic series.

Since The Bad Batch ended, Star Wars has been left with a void for a 3D-animated ongoing series that will be filled next year with the much-anticipated Maul: Shadow Lord. In the meantime, Lucasfilm has two Star Wars series left for 2025: Visions Season 3 and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. And next year is looking even bigger for the galaxy far, far away, with Maul: Shadow Lord, Ahsoka Season 2, and Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi on the way to Disney+.

Lucasfilm is officially bringing Clone Force 99, aka The Bad Batch, back to Disney+ next month in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past. Hunter, Wrecker, and Omega were all spotted at the LEGO trailer's climax, confirming they will return in the non-canon series for the first time since The Bad Batch Season 3.

The Disney+ icons were among a wild collection of Star Wars characters who leapt into the skies, possibly to attack Pieces of the Past's new former Jedi villain.

While the rest of Clone Force 99 were mutated with unique enhancements, Michelle Ang's Omega was one of the rare female clones who also happened to age normally, unlike her military brothers, who had accelerated aging.

Wrecker served as the muscle and demolitions expert for his squad, as he was born both larger and stronger than the average clone trooper. Beyond his obvious brawn, Wrecker always expressed a love for blowing things up.

Hunter was the commanding officer of Clone Force 99, whose mutations granted him heightened senses, which he used for tracking and locating targets.

There was no sign of Tech, Crosshair, or Echo in the trailer for Star Wars' next Disney+ series, but there's no reason they couldn't still appear. While Tech was killed off in The Bad Batch Season 2, the brick-built adventure is non-canon and filled with wacky character crossovers, meaning anything is possible.

In an article promoting the trailer on the official Star Wars site, Clone Force 99 voice actor Dee Bradley Baker was only listed as playing Darth Nubs, while Omega actress Michelle Ang was omitted from the expansive cast list.

What Comes Next for The Bad Batch in Canon

Unfortunately, Clone Force 99's omission from the confirmed cast despite featuring in the trailer may signal that The Bad Batch will have non-speaking roles in the four-part LEGO Star Wars miniseries, or at least that they will be minor.

It's tough to tell where Lucasfilm could next find room for The Bad Batch on-screen in Star Wars canon. For the most part, Clone Force 99 took a well-deserved retirement, seemingly closing off their story, but Omega took a different path.

After The Bad Batch, the young female clone jetted off to join the rebellion, aiding in the fight against the Empire. As she was only a child during the Galactic War, she could easily have survived into the Mandoverse timeline, potentially opening the doors for her live-action debut in a future post-original trilogy project.