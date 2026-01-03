Fallout TV Show Map: New Vegas & Vault Locations In Season 2 Revealed

One of the best parts of Fallout Season 2's Nevada wasteland setting has been its ability to include specific Fallout: New Vegas video game locations. So far, the Fallout TV show has taken fans to several vaults, as well as other notable points of interest from the Fallout games, giving viewers a glimpse at what some of these iconic locales look like decades after the events of Bethesda's series of RPGs.

After setting itself on the California coast for most of Season 1, Fallout Season 2 heads to New Vegas (a post-apocalyptic take on Las Vegas). This once-great hive of scum and villainy, along with its surrounding area, is based on the real-life Mojave Desert, which spans the southern half of the California-Nevada border.

Three episodes into the series, characters like Ella Purnell's Lucy have traveled from her home in the California wasteland into what was once the open world seen in Fallout: New Vegas.

These game locations (at least so far) have spanned from Area 51 and Shady Sands in the north all the way to Novac in the south, covering a lot of area in just a few episodes. Fallout Season 2 continues on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET through February 4.

Fallout Season 2 Location Guide

Novac

One of the first locations fans see in Fallout 2 is the iconic Novac. Known for its signature Dinky the T-Rex statue, Novac is a retrofitted motel along what was once Interstate 15 in southern California that has been fortified into a settlement for various Wastelanders.

The season opens with Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' Ghoul stuck at Novac, as they take on some raiders over a potential cache of supplies. This is also where Goggin's gunslinger brings up "Darla in Novac," who some have speculated is another connection to the games.

Mojave Wasteland

The broad area of the Mojave Wasteland is where almost the entirety of Fallout Season 2 takes place. This is the irrigated desert that exists along the Nevada-California border, encompassing everything from New Vegas to some of Los Angeles County.

Outside of some stuff taking place within Lucy's home vaults on the California coast, Fallout Season 2 is a Mojave Wasteland show, with everyone from Lucy to Maximus calling the area of lawless desert home for the season.

Vault 33-32-31

The interconnected trio of Vault 33, 32, and 31 is as far west as the Fallout TV series goes. Which is lucky, because if it had gone any further west, it would have been in the Pacific Ocean. These three vaults are situated along the coast of what was once Los Angeles.

They were once home to series hero Lucy, along with her family. However, now that Lucy is gone, the Vault 33 story has shifted its focus to her younger brother, Norm (played by Moisés Arias).

Vault 24

Vault 24 was first teased in the Fallout: New Vegas game, but it was never fully explored. Fans were finally given a look inside Fallout Season 2 Episodes 1 and 2, as Lucy and Ghoul come across the steely-clad community and uncover its Communist-creating experiment (read more about the Vault 24 experiment here).

Vault 24 is situated northeast of New Vegas and almost directly North of Lake Mead. It is also just outside of the Mojave Wasteland proper.

New Vegas

New Vegas is set as the end goal for Fallout Season 2. After Lucy's father, Hank (played by Kyle MacLachlan), fled to the iconic video game location, Purnell's happy-go-lucky survivor embarked on a quest to visit the neon-laden desert oasis and uncover the secrets of her father's work for Vault-Tec.

New Vegas is situated in a location that corresponds to the real-life Las Vegas, just a few hundred miles from the California-Nevada border. In the TV show (and the Fallout games), New Vegas is depicted mostly as the Vegas strip with the rest of the city bombed to smithereens.

Area 51

Located deep in the desert north of New Vegas is the mysterious Area 51. This former U.S. military installation is where Aaron Moten's Maximus and the Brotherhood of Steel flee to after the Battle of Griffith Observatory. After retreating into the desert, they uncover the former U.S. Air Force base and claim it as their own.

Area 51 is a real place, located deep in the desert north of Las Vegas. It is rumored to house all sorts of experimental government projects and alien relics, making it one of the most mysterious locations in all of the United States.

Shady Sands

Shady Sands is easily one of the most important locations in all of the Fallout TV show lore. Built by survivors of Vault 15 long after the atom bombs fell, Shady Sands was seen as the ideal example of the Vault-Tec experiment, as it quickly thrived despite its ruthless surroundings.

However, as the community was being built in the image of its own citizens, Vault-Tec executives decided it was best to drop another bomb on the small desert town to ensure that when civilization was remade, it was done according to the company's standards. Shady Sands has been confirmed to be planted in the Nevada desert directly east of Area 51.

Camp Golf

The last Fallout TV show location with a confirmed geographical position revealed within the series is Camp Golf. The New California Republic camp is as close to New Vegas as the series has gotten without being directly inside the post-apocalyptic city, being a few miles southwest, overlooking Lake Mead.

Walton Goggins' Ghoul visits Camp Golf to rally some troops to take on a pair of warring Caesar's Legion battalions (one of which has captured Lucy); however, he finds no one and is sent to commune with some rangers in the nearby hills.

Abandoned Hospital (BONUS)

The abandoned hospital location seen in Fallout Season 2, Episode 2, has not been assigned a specific location on a map as of yet. This is where Lucy and Ghoul cross paths with a pair of Legion slaves and 'save' them from a group of radscorpions.

Legion Encampments (BONUS)

Fallout's Legion encampments are assumed to be close to the New California Republic's Camp Golf, but that has not been officially disclosed in the series itself. The series introduces audiences to a pair of settlements occupied by the terrifying Caesar's Legion. This Roman-inspired faction is fighting with itself in Episode 3, when Lucy is brought in as one of their prisoners.

New California Republic Outpost (BONUS)

Fallout's undisclosed New California Republic Outpost is where Ghoul goes in Episode 3 after failing to find any potential allies at Camp Golf. While he finds New California Republic rangers within this new camp, he dislikes what he sees. Instead, he uses their location as intel for the Legion to free Lucy.

Thaddeus’ Bottle Cap Plant (BONUS)

The last central location seen in Fallout Season 2 so far is Thaddeus' Bottle Cap Plant. The retrofitted factory is occupied by former Brotherhood of Steel member Thaddeus (played by Johnny Pemberton) and several irradiated children, who are manufacturing the currency of the day, bottle caps. Maximus and Kumail Nanjiani's Paladin Xander Harkness find themselves in the Bottle Cap Plant while on an unsanctioned reconnaissance mission.